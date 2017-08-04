News
PREVIOUS|

It looks like the Pixel 2 could ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack

Aug 4, 2017

12:31 PM EDT

3 comments

Pixel 2

Even Blass, smartphone leaker extraordinaire, is back at again with leaks surrounding Google’s follow-up to last years Pixel devices.

While several leaked images have suggested that the larger XL version of the Pixel 2 — currently codenamed Taimen — will feature a smaller top and bottom bezel when compared to its predecessor, a new image released by Blass and VentureBeat, indicates that this won’t be the case. It also looks like the next Pixel smartphones will ditch the standard 3.5mm headphone jack, similar to devices released by Apple, HTC and Lenovo.

Furthermore, neither Taimen or its smaller sibling, Walleye, will feature a dual-rear camera like the setup expected to debut on the Note 8. This is a bizarre decision on Google’s part to some extent given the LG G6, iPhone 7 Plus, Galaxy Note 7 and Huawei P10, as well as other devices, all feature dual shooters now.

If these leaked images are accurate, Google’s 2017 Pixel seems to be an iterative jump over the design featured in last year’s devices. Rumours indicate that HTC is likely making the smaller Walleye Pixel, while LG has been contracted to manufacture the larger XL iteration.

It’s likely that given Google’s manufacturing partners for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, that the devices could share subtle similarities with the HTC U11 and LG G6, with Blass citing HTC’s front-facing BoomSound speakers and squeeze-sensitive frame as examples.

Source: VentureBeat

Related Articles

News

Jul 26, 2017

3:04 PM EDT

Google will no longer display search results as you type

News

Jul 25, 2017

6:30 PM EDT

Google seeks to use U.S. law to battle Supreme Court of Canada’s order to change global sea...

News

Aug 3, 2017

3:32 PM EDT

Scotiabank’s updated Android app doesn’t work with tablets and high-density display s...

News

Aug 2, 2017

12:16 PM EDT

New Google Chrome version eliminates vibrating ads

Comments

  • Mr Dog

    It is a waste of space! The average consumer is more than happy with bluetooth headphones.

  • Grumpel

    If this is the case, I’m done with the Pixel line going forward. I just.. just invested in a great new pair of over the hear headphones for use with my Pixel XL. Screw BT, screw dongles.

    Not interested.

    • ciderrules

      Not interested in superior sound quality? You just stated you bought a “great new pair” of headphones, so I’m assuming they’re not some bargain basement model.