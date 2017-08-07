While a number of Canadian carriers have discontinued the Pixel from its lineup, and rumours of the Pixel 2 launching soon, Google has reduced the price of the Pixel and Pixel XL by up to $200 CAD.
In Canada, the 5-inch Google Pixel in Very Silver or Quite Black is now $774 for the 32GB version or $904 for the 128GB model, reduced from $899 and $1,028, respectively. The larger 5.5-inch 32GB Pixel XL now comes with a price tag of $849, which is a savings of $200.
In addition, Google notes those who purchase the flagship Android will also receive a free Daydream View VR headset.
According to the fine print of the promotion, the discount is available starting “6 August 2017 at 12.00 a.m. Pacific Time Zone and ends 26 August 2017 at 11.59 a.m. Pacific Time Zone.” So, perhaps we could see the new Google phone officially arrive by months end.
