Spotify app coming soon to Xbox One, says report

A Spotify app for the Xbox One is reportedly on the way. Pictures posted on Reddit show Microsoft’s Major Nelson (Larry Hryb) testing the Spotify app in his status.
Certain sources that The Verge claims are familiar with Spotify and Xbox One confirm that the app is currently being tested internally.
If a dedicated Spotify app does become available on the Xbox One, it will be more than two years after the platform launched on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4.
Hopefully the offering is available before the release of Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox One X console. Additionally, it appears Microsoft is planning numerous dashboard enhancements to the Xbox One in upcoming months, according to The Verge.
