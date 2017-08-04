SyrupCast
SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 132: Is AR the future of mobile?

Aug 4, 2017

5:10 PM EDT

ZenFone AR

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Rose Behar and Patrick O’Rourke are joined by Tom Emrich, Founder of We Are Wearables and Partner at Super Ventures, to talk about Apple’s ARKit and the future of reality.

This past week, Rose jetted off to the west coast to learn about the ZenFone AR. This Asus phone is Tengo-enabled and even Google Daydream VR certified. Discussing this new phone gets the team thinking about the future of mobile tech and AR/VR. What does the future hold?

Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.

Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!

Hosts: Igor BonifacicRose BeharPatrick O’Rourke, andTom Emrich

Total runtime: 34:23
Shoutouts: 29:10

Patrick, on the #SwitchMinute, shouts out a long-wanted battery-monitoring fix from Nintendo. Tom gives his shoutout to Neurable and their brain-controlled VR. Rose’s shoutout goes to La Machine and their mechanical beasts. Finally, this week Igor shouts out David S and his books on photography.​

Comments

  • ciderrules

    I don’t think AR is the future of mobile, but I think it’s going to be very significant. Certainly moreso than VR.

  • danakin

    This week we get Igor in his usual host role, Rose, Patrick, and Tom (poopy boy) Emrich.

    Rose kicked things off with an update on the ZenFone AR. As befitting recent history, Rose could not escape scatological references. This time courtesy of Tom and his predictable planetary platitude: “Uranus wasn’t in the bathroom?”. Aside from this lame effort, Tom showed a true facility in engaging Rose to keep the discourse relevant and kinetic. He ably managed the conversation into a deeper conversation about AR that offered a lot of intelligent perspective.

    The move to discussing ARKit was well handled by Igor and the transition felt fresh and relevant. Here too, Tom provided a solid amount of opinion and perspective that illustrated the scale of the platform’s potential. I left the discussion better informed and wholly entertained. The only thing I was left wanting for was an exploration of AR vs. VR and how each of the big players will place their bets.

    Patrick eventually contributed, in some consequential manner, 20 or so minutes in when the discussion touched upon Oculus Rift and, in particular, the financial barriers to entry. Of late he seems to have been marginalized. I’m not sure whether it’s because the subject matter guests simply overshadow his generalist skill-set or whether it’s a conscious move to mitigate his input. Time, perhaps, will tell.

    This week’s show gets a 8.7 SMSPR (Subjective MobileSyrup Podcast Review) score. This week’s DCS (Dopey Comment Score) is: 1. Tom gets that “honour” for the trite nature of his spatially excremental reference.