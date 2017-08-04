SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 132: Is AR the future of mobile?

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Rose Behar and Patrick O’Rourke are joined by Tom Emrich, Founder of We Are Wearables and Partner at Super Ventures, to talk about Apple’s ARKit and the future of reality.
This past week, Rose jetted off to the west coast to learn about the ZenFone AR. This Asus phone is Tengo-enabled and even Google Daydream VR certified. Discussing this new phone gets the team thinking about the future of mobile tech and AR/VR. What does the future hold?
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!
Hosts: Igor Bonifacic, Rose Behar, Patrick O’Rourke, andTom Emrich
Subscribe on iTunes
Direct download link
Total runtime: 34:23
Shoutouts: 29:10
Patrick, on the #SwitchMinute, shouts out a long-wanted battery-monitoring fix from Nintendo. Tom gives his shoutout to Neurable and their brain-controlled VR. Rose’s shoutout goes to La Machine and their mechanical beasts. Finally, this week Igor shouts out David S and his books on photography.
