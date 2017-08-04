Google will reportedly launch a rival to Snapchat’s ‘Discover’ feature

Google is meeting with publishers regarding a platform similar to Snapchat’s Discover section, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.
The technology is reportedly called “Stamp” — which even sounds similar to “Snap” — and could hit the market as early as next week, says WSJ. The publication further reports that Vox Media, CNN, The Washington Post, Mic and Time are some of the partners that may contribute content to this new project.
The title “Stamp” is apparently a play on words related to “AMP” articles, the news stories that appear at the top of a Google search, with the “st” representing “stories.”
Like the rest of the app, Snapchat’s Discover section is ephemeral, with news stories from partners expiring from the app completely after certain set periods of time. Presumably, Google’s new service would function similarly, though details about this project are currently sparse.
This news follows Business Insider‘s report that Google was interested in buying Snap for at least $30 billion USD last year.
Source: Wall Street Journal Via: CNBC
