The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ have reportedly crossed 20 million units sold, according to South Korean news agency The Investor.
Citing data from market research firm Strategy Analytics, the site says that Samsung has shipped 278,800 Galaxy S8 and S8+ units per day on average since the phones launched in April.
Samsung hasn’t revealed official numbers, so it’s currently unclear if Strategy Analytics‘s figures are accurate. However, there are a number of statements made by Samsung that seem to suggest the S8 series is performing better than the S8 series. To start, the company has said the S8 phones are “more popular” than their predecessors, although more insight into this claim hasn’t been given.
Samsung Mobile CEO DJ Koh also said a few weeks ago that sales of the latest flagship phones are 15 percent higher than those of the Galaxy S7 series. Furthermore, Samsung reportedly said in a recent conference call that sales of the Galaxy S8 series are double that of the Galaxy S7 series, although only in certain markets.
Going forward, Samsung is set to release the Galaxy S8 Active, a more rugged version of the standard S8 that also packs a different display. The phone’s specs have seemingly been detailed thanks to a set of leaks from a slideshow.
As well, Samsung has confirmed it will reveal the Galaxy Note 8 at an event in New York in late August.
For now, Samsung can celebrate its recently announced second quarter financial results, which reported the highest earnings in the company’s history, having generated $12.6 billion USD in operating profit and $9.7 billion in net profit.
Via: Android Authority
