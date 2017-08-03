Scotiabank’s updated Android app doesn’t work with tablets and high-density display smartphones

If you’re a Scotiabank customer and depend on the company’s Android Mobile Banking app, you may want to hold off on updating to the latest version if you haven’t already.
Scotiabank has seen its Google Play rating plummet since it released the latest version of its Android app. When launching the updated app for the first time, it notifies the user that Scotiabank plans to end support for Android tablets.
Worse yet, some users are reporting that the app no longer works on smartphones that feature high-density displays like the Galaxy S7 since the app identifies those devices as a tablet.
“Since the update I can no longer use this app. I have the Samsung S8+ it was working great before the update. I called Scotia technical help they kept referring to the phone as a tablet which ticked me off,” writes one user named Ian Hardiment. “The only suggestion they had was to factory reset the phone or wait a week plus for another fix. Doing the rest there is no guarantee that would work.”
It does not appear Scotiabank has stopped supporting the iPad on iOS — though iOS users have their own set of issues to contend with, including broken Touch ID support.
We’ve reached out to Scotiabank to find out if a fix is incoming. We’ll update this article when we hear back.
Thanks for the tip, James!
Source: Google Play
