BlackBerry is releasing a limited edition all-black KEYone in India

A limited-edition all-black version of the BlackBerry KEYone has touched down in India courtesy of a partnership with telecom Optiemus.
The device also features a bump in RAM — from 3GB to 4GB RAM and from 32GB to 64GB internal storage, expandable up to 2TB. Additionally, it stocks a dual-SIM slot.
The phone is reportedly exclusive to Amazon India at the price of Rs. 39,990 (about $780 CAD) starting August 8th.
According to BBIN, the phone will also come bundled with 74GB of data for three months from Vodafone India, and will also be available through additional offers to American Express card holders.
The BlackBerry KEYone is available through all three major Canadian carriers as well as retail outlets like Wal-Mart for a regular price of around $700 outright.
It features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 4.5-inch 1620 x 1080 pixel screen and 12-megapixel rear camera.
Source: BBIN
