Rumours and leaks about the LG V30 have been circulating for the past few months, but now a new image shared by OnLeaks might have given us our best look at the device yet.
An illustration allegedly leaked directly from the device’s manual showcases the outline of the V30’s body.
In addition to my previous #LGV30 leak, just a little extract from its user manual… pic.twitter.com/6UYjBHwv4I
— Steve H. (@OnLeaks) July 31, 2017
What’s new about this leak is the possibility that the V30’s display could be slightly raised from the edge of the device, a technique often referred to as 2.5D. The idea behind a 2.5D glass display is that it gives the phablet a more immersive experience, however, it could also possibly make the screen easier to crack if dropped.
Additionally, the illustration showcases information already leaked by other sources. First and foremost the device appears to be missing the second display that the V series of devices is known for. Furthermore, the smartphone features thin bezels similar to the LG G6, as well as a unibody glass front and rear.
Other reports regarding the LG V30 indicate the device will feature a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage.
We won’t know if the illustration is correct until the device is revealed at IFA on August 31st.
Source: OnLeaks
