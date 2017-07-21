SyrupCast
SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 130: Telus is the Illuminati

Jul 21, 2017

4:59 PM EDT

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Rose Behar and Patrick O’Rourke are joined by Peter Nowak to talk about former Telus executive, Ian Scott, joining the CRTC and the future of wireless in Canada.

Scott, who has 25 years of experience in the Telecom industry, will be taking over as the head of the CRTC. The team is wondering if Scott will follow in the footsteps of Jean-Pierre Blais and be a consumer advocate, or if he will toe the party line.

As the government works hard to ensure fair rulings in Telecom, the industry itself is trying to push for improved technology and better offerings. Huawei and Telus just finished testing 5G technology in BC and the advances has the SyrupCast team pondering the future impact on wireless in Canada.

Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.

Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!

Hosts: Igor BonifacicPatrick O’Rourke, Rose Behar and Peter Nowak

Total runtime: 39:23
Ian Scott to head the CRTC: 2:00
5G: 22:40
Shoutouts: 33:00

Patrick, on the #SwitchMinute, shouts out poorly designed voice chat system. Peter gives his shoutout to the Jay’s and their abysmal season thus far. Rose’s shoutout goes to Bean Boozled. Finally, this week Igor shouts out the GoPro Film Guidebook.

  • Kevin

    How long before the ruling by the CRTC to force phones unlocked in Canada on Dec 1st is over turned??

  • danakin

    This week it’s host Igor with Rose, Patrick, and the returning Peter Nowak.

    The podcast kicked off with a discussion of the new CRTC head. Aside from the glaring number of “ums” Igor uttered following Rose’s well executed setup (7 by my count), this was a flawless segment. It had everything, including a mention of Anthrax’s guitarist thanks to the reversed name of Ian Scott, that listeners need from a podcast. Impacts of this change ranging from MVNO policy, 5G’s impact, and consumer pricing were intelligently discussed and provided listeners with a healthy education without coming off as ponderous.

    5G’s future was up next and again there was lots of good information in both Rose’s setup, and Peter’s elaboration. It was interesting to learn how 5G’s network slicing will impact most everyday activities. In particular, autonomous (I assume SAE Level 5) vehicles on our highways. As with the first segment listeners got something out of the time they spent listening to the show.

    I’ve noticed that recently, when Rose is on the show, she’s routinely in the role of setting up the talking points with background information. This works very well when there is an SME guest to add the depth and breadth of opinion that’s not always found in the incumbents. Rose has proven very capable as an information consolidator and typically trips up when she tries to be too clever (not her forte) or lean on half-baked tropes for giggles.

    Not much to say about the Switch minute – essentially a tidbit of marginal consequence.

    This week’s show gets a 8.8 SMSPR (Subjective MobileSyrup Podcast Review) score. This week’s DCS (Dopey Comment Score) is: 0.

