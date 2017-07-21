SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 130: Telus is the Illuminati

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Rose Behar and Patrick O’Rourke are joined by Peter Nowak to talk about former Telus executive, Ian Scott, joining the CRTC and the future of wireless in Canada.
Scott, who has 25 years of experience in the Telecom industry, will be taking over as the head of the CRTC. The team is wondering if Scott will follow in the footsteps of Jean-Pierre Blais and be a consumer advocate, or if he will toe the party line.
As the government works hard to ensure fair rulings in Telecom, the industry itself is trying to push for improved technology and better offerings. Huawei and Telus just finished testing 5G technology in BC and the advances has the SyrupCast team pondering the future impact on wireless in Canada.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Hosts: Igor Bonifacic, Patrick O’Rourke, Rose Behar and Peter Nowak
Total runtime: 39:23
Ian Scott to head the CRTC: 2:00
5G: 22:40
Shoutouts: 33:00
Patrick, on the #SwitchMinute, shouts out poorly designed voice chat system. Peter gives his shoutout to the Jay’s and their abysmal season thus far. Rose’s shoutout goes to Bean Boozled. Finally, this week Igor shouts out the GoPro Film Guidebook.
