Poll: Do you think smart speakers are useful?

Jul 3, 2017

1:48 PM EDT

20 comments

Google Home smart speaker

Smart speakers are gaining interest in Canada but aren’t new to other parts of the world. Amazon released the Echo smart home speaker in the U.S since June 23rd, 2015.

While the Echo isn’t yet available in Canada, Google recently launched its Google Home smart home speaker in Canada. Apple also recently announced plans to bring its HomePod to customers later this year.

The big question about these products is how useful are they? Sure. these devices can answer questions, turn on and off smart home products, and some can even send messages to friends, but is this enough to make you use a smart speaker?

This week’s poll is letting us know if you find smart speakers useful. If you do, let us know why in the comment section which device you are using and how.

Comments

  • John Lofwire

    Nope its not because mostly all the features its give you can get them using older android device on a dock.

    I do thats using old nexus 7 2013 edition and its work like a charm. ( have one in each room i need it )

    • Smanny

      With Googles Home you can just use your voice alone to cast movies and music directly to your TV. You can’t do that with any Android smartphone.

    • John Lofwire

      Yes I can as long as i use stock app like google music ect.

      I say ok google play reggae music in the bedroom (wich is my google chrome cast plug in my Samsung tv in my bedroom) and voila.

      Some ppl need to test stuff out plz before speaking 🙂

    • mola2alex

      Not sure everything works the same as home does. If that’s your use case and it works then cool but if you want it to control a bunch of smart devices then your set up might not work.

    • bigshynepo

      You can control Smarthome just fine through Google Assistant on smart phones, however I find Alexa to be much more intuitive for smarthome control.

      I don’t think there is anything Google Home can do that Google Assistant on a phone can do, just one requires a button press and one is always listening.

    • mola2alex

      I am not sure that is true, there are plenty of resources that show the differences in what assistants do in allo, pixel and home. I don’t think you can control other chromecasts for example in anything but home like ‘stop the tv in the living room’. You also need to ‘push the button’ which is annoying because that is what voice helps you not do. Also with Google home, I can be listening to music and ask it the weather or stop it, something the phone cannot really do without again pushing a button so the home supports this sort of multitasking hands off approach. I can get info and do other things and then it will continue on my music after.

    • John Lofwire

      When screen is open ok google voice command are fully active no need to push any button ( thats on older android version and hardware )

      On both my LG G5 ( wich will soon replace one of my nexus 7 ) and my new LG G6 i can do ok google even if screen is turn off and phone is locked..

      Your google pixel if you set it up correctly can also do thats ( you need to go into google app then go into setting then google voice and detect ok google and you can choose to make it always active even if screen off its will then ask you to repeat ok google several time ) at least thats how i set it up on both my LG devices and on my nexus 7 tablets ( beside the always on so i can use it even with screen turn off as its not available on nexus 7 tablets )

    • bigshynepo

      I understand the benefits to have a ‘wake word’ versus ‘pushing a button’, my comment was speaking specifically to the compatibility with a smart home. I don’t consider the ‘chromecast’ to be part of a smarthome.

      What I will say definitively is that Amazon Alexa auto-discovers devices linked to the wink smart home network better than the Google Assistant. I have upwards of 26 devices on my smart home network (Wink) and I only had to setup a workaround for a single device via Alexa. Google Home did such a bad job of discovery I abandoned further use of the platform for smarthome control as it didn’t promote seemless, reliable performance right off the get-go. I’m sure it will get better in the future.

    • mola2alex

      Good points, I don’t have a lot of other devices or Alexa to compare but assume Amazon had a bit of a head start.

    • John Lofwire

      When my google nexus 7 are on the dock and screen always open its always listening as well.

      🙂

    • John Lofwire

      Its work but you have to setup each light and so on on each device in the app called google home.

      But its mean leaving the tablets in my case on charging dock with screen always open so on the long run they won’t be able to leave the dock due to battery life been shortened. I can live with thats as i use my older device thats i replace all the time anyway.

    • mola2alex

      Well you can’t use it for chromecast control unless that is the device casting. There are a few other differences as well such as home being able to stop and listen to other commands.

    • John Lofwire

      False.

      If i use stock app like youtube , google music ect its standalone ( i can do others stuff on the tablet and i can in fact even send more stream to my others chrome cast )

      My setup is 4 nexus 7 2013. ( got them dirt cheap at 80$ each )

      2 Chrome cast for TV ( 1080p one )
      1 chrome cast for music on my sound system.

      If i say Ok google its do listen to others commands even if its playing music to one of my chromecast.

      I am not sure what your point here but if you prefere to pay more to have about the same its your choice dont try to find reason to justify your purchase plz.

    • mola2alex

      Hey man, look it up, that’s all, not all assistants are created equal. Your 4 tablets seems like a bit of a hack to be honest and it costs much more, but if it works for you, great, I’m cool with that but it is not really the same, there are differences, just Google it.

      I was simply giving one example, if you start a stream on your phone to family room Chromecast, can you walk up to a Nexus 7 and say hey Google, stop,pause that stream? I don’t think you can, I have even tried it on my pixel. There are a few other differences you can see but if your setup gives you what you need, I’m cool with it but it’s a fact that there are some, possibly minor differences, which I am providing an example.

    • John Lofwire

      they cost me 80$ each versus 180$ for 1 google home so they dont cost much more.. as i work in cellphone industry i get new device at half cost and change phone every 6 months so i will slowly replace them with smartphones instead of putting those phone away and not using them again.. are you smoking drugs?

      In fact i can do thats easily i always do it with google music stream i can ask to pause , completely stop or even transfer the stream to another chromecast if you cant do it on your pixel its must be something bad on your setup.

      What google home have is a much better built in speaker but i got a damn good sound system link to a chromecast so i dont need thats.

      What i really like ( i am a tinkerer ) is i use tasker on my new LG G6 so when i am near home its open up all my smart light in the home thats something neat i like thats even google assistant cannot do.

      As you said not everything is created equal but you can often get same result using differents tools.

      But one thing sure my setup is a lots cheaper than using google home.

    • ciderrules

      Suuuure it does. And we all know the Nexus is equipped with multiple microphones than can pick up what you say across the room, even if there’s other noise present. Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Apple HomePod are all fooling people into thinking you need an array of microphones. Clearly they’re all wrong and a single microphone like in a phone or tablet is just as good. /s

  • SV650

    A vision-limited friend finds his Alexa very useful.

  • Ipse

    I don’t need anything smarter than an Internet connected speaker that can independently stream music from a service of choice. For everything else, I have a drove of tablets laying around. Don’t need them (and others…) listen to me all the time. ????

