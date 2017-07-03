Poll: Do you think smart speakers are useful?

Smart speakers are gaining interest in Canada but aren’t new to other parts of the world. Amazon released the Echo smart home speaker in the U.S since June 23rd, 2015.
While the Echo isn’t yet available in Canada, Google recently launched its Google Home smart home speaker in Canada. Apple also recently announced plans to bring its HomePod to customers later this year.
The big question about these products is how useful are they? Sure. these devices can answer questions, turn on and off smart home products, and some can even send messages to friends, but is this enough to make you use a smart speaker?
This week’s poll is letting us know if you find smart speakers useful. If you do, let us know why in the comment section which device you are using and how.
