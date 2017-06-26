Google Home now available in Canada

After launching in the U.S. late last year, Google Home is finally available in Canada.
Canadian consumers can buy the smart speaker and Internet of Things hub starting today at major national retailers, including Best Buy, Indigo, The Source, London Drugs and Walmart, across the country for $179 CAD.
Home is also directly available via the online Google Store, as well as through all three major Canadian carriers. Also available are the carbon and copper bases that allow Home owners to customize their speaker.
Home ships with Google’s voice-activated personal helper, Assistant, which can converse and answer questions in both English and French. One missing feature from the U.S. version of Home is multi-user support, which Google says will come to Canada at a later date.
Do you plan to pick up Google Home? Let us know in the comment section. If you want to learn more about Google Home, make sure to check out MobileSyrup’s review.
