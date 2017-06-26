News
Google Home now available in Canada

Jun 26, 2017

8:37 AM EDT

6 comments

Google Home

After launching in the U.S. late last year, Google Home is finally available in Canada.

Canadian consumers can buy the smart speaker and Internet of Things hub starting today at major national retailers, including Best Buy, Indigo, The Source, London Drugs and Walmart, across the country for $179 CAD.

Home is also directly available via the online Google Store, as well as through all three major Canadian carriers. Also available are the carbon and copper bases that allow Home owners to customize their speaker.

Home ships with Google’s voice-activated personal helper, Assistant, which can converse and answer questions in both English and French. One missing feature from the U.S. version of Home is multi-user support, which Google says will come to Canada at a later date.

Do you plan to pick up Google Home? Let us know in the comment section. If you want to learn more about Google Home, make sure to check out MobileSyrup’s review.

Comments

  • neo905

    Skynet right on my coffee table. How convenient….

  • Brad Fortin

    Considering they’ll be slipping ads into the responses and claim they’re not ads I’ll have to pass.

    • Stephen B Morris

      Aren’t you waiting for the HomePod anyway? Would be a bit redundant to get both.

    • Josh Brown

      Haven’t heard one yet. It is a great device, and multi user is amazing.

  • Mande Peer

    How long after after it was released in the US was it released in Canada? If it’s more than one day, y’all need to stop putting up with it. I just moved from the US to Canada having been born and living there for all 34 yrs of my existence. One thing that struck me is that even though a huge amount of similarities exist, Canadians have to wait an ungodly amount of time to receive American products like the iPhone, HBO, Netflix and double noodle soup. Why is that? Everything should release same day or one day later if a waiting period is necessary. Canada’s society is ideal as ideal can get. People are friendly and community oriented like America’s was 25 years ago. Cities are clean and immaculately maintained. I can walk down the street after dark and not be afraid I’m going to get shot. My children can walk to school by themselves at 8 and 9 years old. Healthcare professionals care about you having relieved themselves of healthcare for profit. The societal leaps and bounds has produced a country worth looking up to, globally. Yet, it rarely gets the respect it deserves because of these consumer chains on it. I swear if I could only run for office! Canadians refused to put up with gun violence or anything other than healthcare for all (something the States still can’t do) and now y’all need to refuse this nonsense of waiting for technology and other developments. It’s time to get angry that you don’t have 8 different kinds of Captain Crunch. You deserve it, Canada!
    Just sayin

