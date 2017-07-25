Microsoft says MS Paint is not dead

Microsoft has confirmed that Paint is not dead and that it won’t kill off the popular program in the next update of Windows 10, likely in response to the complaints about the popular app’s impending death on social media.
The company recently released a list that labeled Paint as ‘deprecated’ software, indicating that Microsoft was at least considering removing the app with the launch of its Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.
Paint, which has been around for 32 years, remains a popular app among many Windows users, despite its lack of unique functionality — there are free, web-based apps that are capable of significantly more in comparison.
“Today, we’ve seen an incredible outpouring of support and nostalgia around MS Paint. If there’s anything we learned, it’s that after 32 years, MS Paint has a lot of fans. It’s been amazing to see so much love for our trusty old app,” said Megan Saunders, a general manager at Microsoft, in a blog post on Monday.
“Amidst today’s commentary around MS Paint we wanted to take this opportunity to set the record straight, clear up some confusion and share some good news: MS Paint is here to stay, it will just have a new home soon, in the Windows Store where it will be available for free.”
Paint was first introduced with the first version of Windows, called Windows 1.0 back November 1985, where it was originally a licensed version of PC Paintbrush developed by ZSoft Corporation. Microsoft says it also has plans to bring MS Paint to the Windows Store in the near future.
Last year Microsoft a new version of the program called Paint 3D that allows for the creation of 3D images.
Source: Microsoft
