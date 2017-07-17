News
Apple previews new emoji coming to iOS, macOS and watchOS later this year

Jul 17, 2017

12:38 PM EDT

Today is July 17th, which marks World Emoji Day, a celebration of all things emoji. To celebrate the occasion, Apple has shown off some of the new emoji coming to iOS, macOS and watchOS later this year.

Among other emoji, users will be able to add a smiley face with stars for eyes, a smiley with his mind being blown, a woman with a headscarf, a breastfeeding mother and a man doing yoga.

Apple new emoji woman with headscarf

“The new emoji make it easier for users to express themselves with greater diversity, additional animals and creatures, new smiley faces and more,” Apple wrote in a post.

These emoji were previewed back in June as part of Unicode 10.

Apple has also updated the iTunes Movies section storefront to include emoji-themed banners which promote popular movies. For instance, one picture, which features an emoji of an old man, a young girl, a hand, a knife and an X, is used in place of a poster for Logan. Similarly, a gorilla, skull and an island is meant to represent Kong: Skull Island.

iTunes emoji Logan Kong: Skull Island

Other movies shown through emoji include Get Out, La La Land, The Fate of the FuriousMoana and Arrival. 

As well, Apple says the App Store will be highlighting apps to “create or do fun things with emoji.”

Source: Apple

