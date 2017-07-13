Merchants will soon be able to sell products on eBay through Shopify

Shopify announced that it is partnering with eBay to allow its merchants to list and sell their products on eBay directly from their Shopify account.
Shopify said the integration adds to the stream of online channels Shopify integrates into its platform to allow its merchants to sell online in various ways. Currently, Shopify’s sales channels include Amazon, Buzzfeed, Facebook Messenger, and Pinterest.
“We [Shopify] look to partner with the best and biggest platforms to bring new sales opportunities to our merchants,” said Satish Kanwar, vice-president of product at Shopify. “The eBay channel has the potential to introduce our merchants to eBay’s millions of buyers, exposing merchants to a massive number of new sales opportunities.”
Shopify noted that through its integration with eBay, Shopify merchants will be able to list and sell their brand and products to eBay buyers.
“We [Shopify] look to partner with the best and biggest platforms to bring new sales opportunities to our merchants.”
Shopify merchants will also have the ability to sync inventory information — such as product title and description, item specifics, price, and quantity — from Shopify to eBay. Customer orders will also be imported to Shopify, allowing merchants to complete orders from both platforms in one location. Shopify said merchants can also view messages from buyers on eBay within Shopify’s platform.
“This new integration with Shopify will bring even more great products to eBay buyers, while offering Shopify merchants the ability to seamlessly drive their business and brand at scale by tapping into our vibrant marketplace,” said Bob Kupbens, vice-president of global trust and seller experience at eBay.
Shopify has been making a push to boost its all-around services for its users. It recently announced the launch of Shopify Pay to tackle cart abandonment, and launched its own POS card reader, which targets independent sellers at markets, festivals, and pop-up stores.
Last month, the company also announced that Kit, its platform that manages social marketing through SMS, is now available to all Shopify merchants for free.
The eBay integration is expected to be available in Fall 2017 initially only for Shopify merchants selling in USD in the United States.
This story was originally published on BetaKit.
Comments
Pingback: Merchants will soon be able to sell products on eBay through Shopify | Daily Update()
Pingback: Merchants will soon be able to sell products on eBay through Shopify – High Tech Newz()