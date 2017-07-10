Spigen’s Rugged Armor Galaxy S8 case now only $6.39 on Amazon Canada

Protection is key, especially with devices with edge-to-edge displays and glass backings. Early last month we put a poll live and it seemed that MobileSyrup readers really love what Spigen is doing. The cases are built well and offer good quality for the dollar.
We previously did a review of its new Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus cases and now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day going live, Spigen has come out with guns blazing with a ‘Deal of the Day’ that drops its Rugged Armor GS8 case by a glorious 54% to $6.39 CAD (usually $13.99).
There are no other solid discounts on any other cases but the company will surely participate in Prime Day, which starts at 9:00pm EST today.
Source: Amazon Canada
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these link in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments