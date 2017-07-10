Spigen’s Rugged Armor Galaxy S8 case now only $6.39 on Amazon Canada

News
Jul 10, 2017

8:51 AM EDT

1 comments

Spigen Galaxy S8 Rugged Armor Black

Protection is key, especially with devices with edge-to-edge displays and glass backings. Early last month we put a poll live and it seemed that MobileSyrup readers really love what Spigen is doing. The cases are built well and offer good quality for the dollar.

We previously did a review of its new Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus cases and now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day going live, Spigen has come out with guns blazing with a ‘Deal of the Day’ that drops its Rugged Armor GS8 case by a glorious 54% to $6.39 CAD (usually $13.99).

There are no other solid discounts on any other cases but the company will surely participate in Prime Day, which starts at 9:00pm EST today.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments

  • Dimitri

    Got this for the same amount when the pre orders for the case was on before the S8+ was announced. Sadly this case does not work with the Otterbox screen protector but its a amazing case nonetheless!