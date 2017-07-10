News
New BlackBerry KEYone units with stronger screen adhesive now shipping to carriers and retailers

Jul 10, 2017

8:33 AM EDT

BlackBerry Mobile KEYone

If you’ve been waiting to pick up the BlackBerry KEYone after seeing JerryRigEverything’s video (seen below) on how easy it is to detach the KEYone’s screen from its body, TCL, the company that currently holds the license to manufacture BlackBerry phones, says it has resolved the issue.

In a statement issued over at the CrackBerry forums, the company says it has started shipping new KEYone units that feature much stronger screen adhesive. Moreover, those devices are now making their way to both carriers and retailers.

“In a further effort to ensure all our BlackBerry Mobile customers and fans have an outstanding experience, we’re implementing additional measures that add even greater strength and adhesive to the BlackBerry KEYone display. These new measures are already being implemented on new KEYone’s and are beginning to hit our retailer and carrier inventories – and will continue to come in stock throughout the summer,” says the company.

“If you’ve already purchased the BlackBerry KEYone, you’re fully covered by our manufacturer’s warranty, so if any issue arises, please contact us and we can help you with a warranty replacement if needed.”

Have you picked up a KEYone yet? Do you plan to do so now that the screen issue has been resolved? Tell us in the comment section.

Source: CrackBerry Via: Android Authority

Comments

  • Infinite88

    What I wanna know is if there’s a revision number or some indicator on the box that would identify one of these new units. Let’s face it. We all know any retailer or carrier is gonna want to sell the older stock first. Does anyone know?

    • gommer strike

      That’s a tough one. Because if the rev number was easily identified without cracking the box open – another tough one – it would suck for the store if you said “OK but the box has show this rev number or serial numbers past this number, then I’ll buy it”.

      Then the sales rep would go to the back, rummage around and come back with nothing, because well – he hasn’t sold out of the existing stock yet.

    • Infinite88

      Fair enough. I just don’t wanna have a device with the problem. I take care of my stuff. What if it happens after the year of warranty is up? Too bad?

    • gommer strike

      Most likely yes. If the screen pops off within a year, you’re presumably covered. But if it’s a year and a day, so sorry bud.

    • Do Do

      Exactly, if they were smart they would recall asap

  • TheCuddlyKoala

    Using consumers as guinea pigs for testing. Stay classy Blackberry.

    • Felix

      TCL *

    • Yassmin Abdeel-Maggot

      Dems is well classy, cuddly dude-bra!

  • Goldfinch

    “how easy it is to detach the KEYone’s screen from its body”!!!! So one should force bend his cellphone and brake it to have the screen detach? Now with the new glue, bending it the way we see in this video, will brake the screen. The title should be read in the next test then “how easy it is to brake and smash the KEYone’s screen while it is still glued to its body”.

    • John Lofwire

      Btw i had 1 client thats the screen came off on its own he did not bend it or anything.

      so instead of trolling plz…

    • Infinite88

      I feel like people who have the issue must be treating it poorly. Did anyone see the durability test Kevin did over on CrackBerry? That thing took a beating.

  • Do Do

    Unfortunately, Even though I was considering it I won’t now without a way to know if I got one with the updated screen adhesive or not. Promises of warranty give me little comfort if more than a year goes by before the screen pops off.

  • Marshall Davidson

    This screen issue was way overblown just like the story about the bendable iPhone a couple years back. This was a problem that affected a very small number of devices out there and really who in their right mind tries to bend a phone in the first place?
    I use this device as my daily driver now and couldn’t be happier…

  • Yassmin Abdeel-Maggot

    Dis gonna be ma numbuh wun pone, innit!