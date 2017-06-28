CanCon Podcast Ep. 73: Celebrating Canada’s tech innovation with ‘BetaKit 150’

This past week, the team at BetaKit hosted an invite-only tech event in Toronto called BetaKit 150 to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday from the perspective of tech innovation. In attendance were upwards of 300 people who hold Canadian tech near and dear to their hearts.
This week on the CanCon podcast, Erin Bury, managing director of Eighty-Eight, joins Douglas Soltys, BetaKit editor in chief, to discuss how the event played out and the day’s overall content (that will be shared in a later episode of CanCon).
As a follow up to the event and because the CanCon podcast never tires of Canadian content, Douglas does a 1-on-1 with the internet’s questions about Canadian tech.
CanCon Podcast Episode 73 (06/25/17)
The twitter-verse had BetaKit 150 trending in Canada for the entire day of June 23rd
#SpotlightSeries: Michael Hyatt on the three ways a VC can help your startup
Silicon Valley women tell of VC’s unwanted advances
VC Justin Caldbeck raised funding in email to accuser ahead of scandal breaking
