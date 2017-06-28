CFL partners with Twitter Canada for livestreaming

The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced a live streaming deal with Twitter Canada.
Under the partnership, Twitter will offer ‘#CFLTHISWEEK,’ a 30-minute live show hosted by the CFL’s Brodie Lawson and three-time Grey Cup champion Davis Sanchez — with guest appearances by CFL’s Max Rosenberg.
The show will air exclusively via @CFL on Twitter at 3pm ET every Wednesday starting on June 28th. Available to users worldwide, the show will feature football news, player interviews, special guests and more.
This announcement makes the CFL the first Canadian sports organization to strike a deal with Twitter on a live streaming initiative. Previously, Twitter has offered streams for sports played outside of Canada, such as select MLB games earlier this year.
“#CFLTHISWEEK is a show built for fans,” said Christina Litz, senior vice president, CFL marketing and content in a press release. “It will include all the great football content they’ve come to expect from the CFL along with new fun segments and interviews made for sharing – all on our fans favourite social platform twitter.”
The show will be filmed live from Twitter Canada’s headquarters in Toronto.
“The CFL has long been one of Twitter Canada’s top sports partners and we’re thrilled to be teaming up with the league on #CFLTHISWEEK,” said Christopher Doyle, head of sports partnerships, Twitter Canada, in a press release. “Live streaming video content has become a big part of the Twitter experience for Canadian sports fans and we’re excited to have the CFL to join our growing roster of global live stream partners.”
Recently, Twitter has been partnering with several companies to offer live streams on a variety of content, such as eSports gaming tournaments and the MMVA pre-show.
