Samsung’s rugged Galaxy XCover 4 is now available at Vidéotron, Rogers and Freedom Mobile.
The device can be purchased for $300 outright or $20 down on a two-year $50 per month plan at Vidéotron. If you’re not in the province of Quebec, you can buy the Galaxy XCover 4 at Rogers outright for $350 or for $0 down on a two-year $70 per month plan.
The Galaxy XCover 4 is also available at Freedom Mobile, off contract for $320 where it’ll run on the carrier’s Band 66 LTE network — a little more affordable than Rogers.
The Samsung Galaxy XCover 4 features IP68 certification and is MIL-STD 810G certified, which means the device can survive extreme hot and cold temperatures. Additionally included in the device is increased touchscreen sensitivity making the device usable with gloves.
The device also features Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), a 5-inch 1280 x 720 pixel display, Samsung’s quad-core Exynos 7570 chipset, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of expandable storage, a removable 2800mAh battery and a 13-megapixel camera.
The XCover 4 was set to launch at Bell today as well, but it isn’t currently available on the carrier’s website and a sales representative contacted by MobileSyrup stated that no such device was available in store. According to the sales representative at Bell, the stock was delayed until sometime during the first week of July.
According to internal documents, the Samsung Galaxy XCover 4 is also coming to Telus, though it hasn’t hit the shelves yet and is not currently available on the website.
Comments
Pingback: Samsung XCover 4 now available at Canadian carriers – High Tech Newz()
Pingback: Samsung XCover 4 now available at Canadian carriers | Daily Update()