Earn gift cards with BlackBerry Messenger Rewards in Canada

Billaway, a U.S.-based marketing company that gives mobile phone customers rewards for completing surveys, is bringing its services to BlackBerry Messenger users in Canada.
The program, referred to as BBM Rewards, will offer gift cards to customers who engage in surveys and other activities using Billaway’s cloud-based marketing platform, which can be redeemed at major Canadian retailers. Survey responses are passed onto businesses to help them conduct market research and build better customer experiences.
Gift cards will be offered from many different places, including department stores, sporting outlets, pharmacies, supermarkets and gas stations. Users can access these cards by clicking ‘Rewards’ in the Discover menu in BBM Messenger.
“Everybody is always looking to cut costs where they can,” said Paul Harkins, CEO of Billaway, in a press release. “BBM Rewards provides an incentive to consumers for sharing their opinions. It’s all about saving money at the end of the day and doing something fun like taking surveys is an easy, cost free way to do this.”
BBM Rewards previously launched two months ago in South Africa and has since become available in the U.S. as well.
It’s important to note that while the press release refers to a site for a full list of participating retailers, the link simply brings you to a page that says “you are not authorized yet.” Clicking on the ‘Try Again’ options does not work, and repeated attempts to do so gives you an error message.
MobileSyrup reached out to Billaway for more information and was given the following list of companies currently available:
- Amazon.ca
- Best Buy
- Boston Pizza
- Cineplex
- CARA
- Hudson Bay
- Roots Canada
- The Keg Steakhouse & Bar
BBM Rewards is available for users via the free iOS and Android apps.
Source: Newswire
