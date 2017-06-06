News
Google says that 10 percent of Android phones are running Nougat 7.0 and 7.1

Jun 6, 2017

3:23 PM EDT

An image showing the camera, Gmail, and Chrome apps

If there’s any one criticism that’s been levied against Android since the operating system’s early days, it’s been the fact that it takes forever for manufacturers to roll out system updates.

Nexus — and now Pixel — devices are usually spared from Android fragmentation, because they’re under Google’s watchful eye.

But phones from Samsung, HTC, and Sony — not to mention countless other manufacturers — very rarely receive a steady stream of software updates.

There’s some good news though.

According to the monthly usage statistics published by Google, 9.5 percent of Android devices currently in use run some version of Android 7.0 Nougat.

That number’s up from 7.1 percent in May, and 4.9 percent in April.

A chart and piegraph highlighting the precise breakdown of devices currently running Android

The numbers are optimistic, and the statistics are no doubt a result of Google’s efforts to mitigate Android fragmentation.

Most recently, for example, the company announced Project Treble as a way for device manufacturers to speed up their internal update processes.

Smartphone OEMs, no doubt spurred on by users clamouring for the most up-to-date Android release, have also started making an active effort to release devices with the most current version of Android.

Some manufacturers have also claimed that they’re making an effort to update devices with the same monthly security releases that Nexus and Pixel phones receive.

OnePlus, for instance, said in November 2016 that the OnePlus 3 and 3T would receive updates at the same time.

According to Google’s report, 31.2 percent of Android devices are currently running some version of Android 6.0 Marshmallow, while 22.6 percent of devices currently run some version of Android 5.0 Lollipop.

Source: Google

Comments

  • Smanny

    You can look at it like this 1.28 billion smartphones sold last year that were just Android. This Q1 2017 quarter over 300 million smartphones sold that once again were only Android. So if you take those two numbers alone and add them up it comes out to 121.6 million + 28.5 million = 150.1 million smartphones that are now running Android Nougat, or the latest version of Android. Even a small percentage of smartphones with Android can easily mean hundreds of millions of devices.

    • ciderrules

      Nice spin to gloss over Androids miserable update mechanism.

    • Omar

      He makes a good point. If you want to compare iOS to Android for updates, best thing to do would be to compare Google with Apple directly, instead of Apple with dozen OEMs and low end, midrange and high end phones. Apple will still win but the update fragmentation within Android isn’t as black and white as some make it out to be.

    • ciderrules

      No, it is. Google devices comprise a tiny fraction of all Android devices. And besides, isn’t the mantra of Android that it’s open and you can choose from numerous manufacturers? Yet when you want updates you’re supposed to stick with Nexus/Pixel? How is that any kind of choice? Why should people have to choose between getting updates or buying the phone they like?

    • John Lofwire

      You still get a choice unlike on iOS where all you have is iphone as a choice.

      As said before on android we dont need latest OS updates.
      We always get latest app API directly from google. ( so even android 2.3.5 can run app thats came out yesterday )
      You can protect yourself using third party software.
      you can add features using third party software.

      Game over 🙂

    • Lukeiphone

      Game over? Of course Android is over looking at that fragmented OS distribution. Like, I am not even sure if my phone will ever be updated once I buy it. That is a tough pill to swallow for most.

    • John Lofwire

      Only for apple fanboy thats dont like having a choice.

      Android is evolving much faster than iOS.

      An example is the app store just a few years back apple app store got easy 7 time more revenue.

      Now its twice the revenue and only of we take google play store alone and not others stores.

      IOS was also nearly at 20% smartphone market share and now its down to 13%.

      Fight all you want your os is inferior and eventually will be an os for niche market.

      I also blocked your a** as i am tired of apple troll.

    • Lukeiphone

      Blocked me? How? Are you a mobilesyrup moderator? I don’t think so ????????????

    • Omar

      Google is to Android what Apple is to iOS. Stock versus stock. Doesn’t matter what fraction of Android phones are Nexus or Pixel… besides… You’re acting as if flagships don’t get updates. These numbers include low end $50 phones, midrange $500 phones, and high end $1000 phones.

      Plus, there are tons of custom ROMs if you really want updates, even for older phones. There’s your choice.

    • Custom ROMs are brilliant, no doubt about it. Even I once flashed a custom ROM to my old Android phone.

      But let’s be realistic here: How many people among Android user base would do that?

    • Smanny

      Ciderrules, oh you mean like how Apple puts their spin on numbers to pump up iPhone’s.

      Yet Apple didn’t meet their target in Q1 2017 and lost market share. For that matter Apple’s sales fell for 3 quarters starting Q1 2016, and continued to drop for Q2 and Q3 2016. Why didn’t Apple say anything about that ciderrules? Which Apples market share continues to drop. That is 100% a fact.

    • FlamesFan89

      The “spin” is that OS versions matter much at all for the end user.

      Please enlighten us as to what things a person can do with Nougat that they can’t do with Marshmallow, or Lollipop, or KitKat. What apps are they prevented from using? What tasks can they not complete?

    • ciderrules

      They don’t get the security updates for starters. Oops, sorry for leading off with a home run.

    • FlamesFan89

      Yeah, it’s such a shame that 3rd party security software doesn’t exist.

    • ciderrules

      That’s your comeback? It’s sad that you even NEED to get 3rd party security software in the first place. And please tell me how 3rd party security software can patch the Android kernel (for example).

    • John Lofwire

      Many android security software detect and block vulnerability.

      Many have over 100% of detection rate on all known malware and vulnerability ( you can easily find the info on google from third party IT company thats test them ) And we all known thats when a vulnerability on android is known its cried on all rooftop.

      At least we have thats option to get third party security software.

      on iOS when your phone cannot be updated anymore ( say iphone 4 or 4S ) you are stuck and cant protect your phone anymore… what worst is not all app will work on your device because of OS version on android its not the same most ( 99% ) of app work even on 6 years old phone.

      On iOS you dont even know you have a security hole until its patched.
      a vulnerability like stagefright existed for years on iOS lol.

    • ciderrules

      100% detection rate, huh? Sure helped with the last big security flaw from just 2 weeks ago. Yup, they sure detected that one all right. /s

    • John Lofwire

      They did in fact detect it.
      You know like anything they get updated and much faster than an OS can be updated.

      You had equivalent to stagefright on your iphone for years with no way to even know you had thats vulnerability.

      You like false sense of security?

      With android a vulnerability/malware is detected and they cry it out loud in all tech media.

      With iphone you never know until its patched.

      thats the difference between knowing the danger and a false sense of security.

    • FlamesFan89

      If only security patches could be pushed out without updating the OS version. Perhaps Google should start doing that monthly. Yeah, that’s a good idea. I wonder if they had thought of that.

      oh wait…

    • John Lofwire

      Why you need latest OS Version on iOS.

      To run all app.
      To get best security.
      To get new features.

      Why you dont need latest os Version on android.

      You can run all app ( 99% at least ) on phone form 6 years ago.
      You can get best security using third party security software.
      You can get new features by getting apps as you can run them all.

      Easy is it not?

    • ciderrules

      Wrong. Perhaps you should study up on the underlying architecture of Android and realize that not all new features are in Google Play Services (which is what Google would LIKE to do, but can’t for technical reasons).

      If you want an education on Android feel free to ask me.

    • John Lofwire

      Did i say all features are in google play service? nope Google play service are API used to run apps.

      I said thats all new features ( even doze by example ) can be installed using third party app.

      Hell you can even install a launcher and get almost everything from latest OS on a very old android.

      You clearly have no clue what you talk about i been using android since its came out and i used several iOS device as well so i know very well both OS limitations.

    • John Lofwire

      a good example is i can have a bluelight filter on my android using an app.
      Good luck doing thats on an iOS device.

  • Omar

    OnePlus, for instance, said in November 2016 that the OnePlus 3 and 3T would receive updates at the same time.

    My last two phones were from OnePlus. I wouldn’t exactly use them as an example of an OEM with a good track record for updates lol. Lots of drama behind the company and updates.

  • John Lofwire

    And 99% of all app can be run on any device from 2.3.5 to latest version.

    Meaning any device can use best security software ect.

    So a 6 years old HTC desire HD is more secure than a 6 years old iphone 4.

    • ciderrules

      Still spouting this lie? As I stated below, if you want an education on the architecture of Android, feel free to ask me, because it appears you don’t understand the difference between APIs in AOSP and APIs in Google Play Services. Or are aware that Google is coming up with yet ANOTHER method to try and make it possible to update AOSP with the same ease as they update GPS (and I’m not talking about Treble, which is STILL yet another method they’re working on).

      I think Google has almost as many projects relating to updating Android as they do messaging platforms.

    • John Lofwire

      Still acting like a jack a**?

      Google play API is what is used by the phone to run app you download.

      Its also why I can run about any app on my old htc desire HD.

      So cry all you want.

      End result is google in a way support my 6 years old android better than apple do.

  • Stephen B Morris

    AHA! See Mr Tim Cook! It is 9.5%, not 7%! Stick that in your HomePod and smoke it!!!

  • Bill Patrick

    Wow! A whopping 10%!!! Woot! Woot!

    I imagine this slow adoption rate will ALWAYS be the Achilles heel for this great OS…

  • Jason Lam

    So zero Honeycomb users alive eh?