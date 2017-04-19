T-Connect Wi-Fi service now available at Finch TTC Station

BAI Canada, the company that secured the exclusive contract to outfit the Toronto’s subway system with Wi-Fi, has announced that underground Wi-Fi service is now available at Finch Subway Station.
Finch is the 58th TTC Station to be added to the company’s T-Connect network. Following the April 18th announcement, underground Wi-Fi connectivity is now available at both ends of the city’s Yonge-University subway line. Currently, only five stations on the line do not have Wi-Fi service.
In March, BAI Canada and Freedom Mobile announced the launch of underground cellular service at 14 TTC stations, including High Park, Royal York, Broadview and St Clair West. BAI Canada predicts it will complete the rollout of its underground Wi-Fi network later this year.
Source: Twitter
Comments