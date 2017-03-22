News
Uber and other ride-share services to charge GST/HST effective July 1st

Mar 22, 2017

8:21 PM EDT

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced the 2017 budget today. While there is some good news for those seeking additional childcare, there is also a small tax increase coming to alcohol and tobacco — as well as a whole new tax for Uber.

In an effort to “reflect changes in the economy,” the government will be updating tax measures ride-sharing services such as Uber. According to the report, the Liberal government will “amend the definition of a taxi business under the Excise Tax Act to level the playing field and ensure that ride-sharing businesses are subject to the same GST/HST rules as taxis.”

Canadians who are using Uber have not been paying taxes for the service, only paying for “tolls, surcharges, and fees.”  Though this may seem like a mere small increase to the cost of Uber, it could take Canada one step closer to seeing the rumoured ‘Netflix Tax,’ otherwise known as a digital streaming services tax.

“What we’ve done is say…if you’re in an Uber or in a taxi, you pay GST. That’s consistent with what Canadians expect,” said Morneau.

In a statement to MobileSyrup, Uber Canada’s Susie Heath stated, “We are reviewing the Budget and will have more to say in the coming days.”

The GST/HTC applies to Uber rides and other ride-sharing services on July 1st, 2017.

Source: Canada

Comments

  • It’s Me

    They didn’t have to pay before now or they just didn’t pay? I thought all goods and services, unless explicitly exempted, had to pay gst/hst. I don’t expect the previous legislation had an uber exemption. If they just weren’t paying, that seems like tax evasion. Government could go after the unpaid back taxes.

    • Shogun

      Ride sharing wasn’t specifically categorized before today so this budget rectifies that. They didn’t evade because it wasn’t a service defined by legislation in the past.
      It’s only fair really and to be expected

    • It’s Me

      When introduced, the GST was designed to be charged on all goods and services transacted in Canada, unless specifically exempted. If you are charging and receiving money, you are expected to collect and remit GST unless you have a legislated waiver.

      Even if we pretend car sharing is some newly invented category ( actually goes back about 100 years and predates taxis and are actually partly why we have taxi regulations) that doesn’t exempt them from paying. In fact it would mean they couldn’t have had an exemption and were therefore evading.

    • Shogun

      Yup Precisely. They weren’t evading but merely taking advantage of that loop hole as its a relatively new form of commerce that has only become more mainstream regardless the history

    • It’s Me

      Has nothing to do with being “new”. This was a case of a huge company claiming small business status. That’s evading. The loophole was explicitly not intended for large companies. Apple couldn’t use it, why should Uber?

      It’s not a new form of commerce. What’s new about charging for a product or service?

    • Shogun

      Wow….You’re so defensive. Name any company out there that wouldn’t try and take advantage of loopholes when it comes to taxation? lol! If you want to blame someone then I suggest you take it up with the CRA because for the past couple years this has been the case where they’ve either overlooked or didn’t care.
      Ride-sharing is a new form of commerce because it wasn’t anywhere near as entrenched only a few years ago. Same goes with AirBNB among others. These were unique, almost totally niche businesses that have now attracted much more attention and as such what we are seeing here is a reaction to that.

      At the end of the day who really cares. Taxing the service was to be expected eventually and I think most reasonable people expect that. Instead you seem to be calling for an Inquisition.

    • It’s Me

      What am I defending? I’m not defending anyone. You are defending their misuse of a waiver for small businesses.

      Let’s put it this way, would you be OK if you found out that Blackberry was using this same loophole or misusing another loophole by pretending to be part of an exempt group?

    • Shogun

      Yeah, you are getting defensive, almost angry in fact that uber was using this but who grants the waiver huh? The government, and more specifically the CRA so like I said take it up with them. As far as BBRY is concerned I could care less what they do or any company for that matter. If the regulations allow for companies to take advantage of loopholes to save money then good on them until that loophole is closed.

      Put it this way, would you refuse to take advantage of loopholes in filing your own personal taxes in order to pay less? Or are you so moralistic that you’ll pay an extra few grand just because it feels right? Gimme a break!

    • It’s Me

      I would use all loophole available to me. But that would not include pretending to fall under a legal category I clearly am not a part of. I am not an unemployed single mother of Native Canadian decent. To claim to be so in order to avoid paying taxes would be evading.

    • Shogun

      That’s a ludicrous comparison really. Uber took advantage of something that clearly their tax advisors felt they could use to their benefit and the bottom line really is that CRA has never provided any guidance on this matter until now.
      Under that circumstance its not evasion as no one is going to voluntary pay more than they have to.

      On the other hand, the CRA has provided much guidance on whether you can claim benefits of being unemployed and aboriginal if you’re in fact white and gainfully employed, something they’d have a record of from your past returns.

    • It’s Me

      Uber’s business model is based on trying to get away with whatever they can, regardless of if it conflicts with laws and regulations. In this case they evaded paying taxes by pretending to be something they were not. The government is now explicitly telling them they were out of bounds.

    • Shogun

      The business model of a lot of companies is trying to get away with whatever they can. Did you see the story about the pressure banks are putting on employees to upsell customers even though there are regulations that govern that conduct as well?

      You’re talking about uber like its some unique experience when its anything but. I get the impression you’re the kinda guy that would rather pay $60 to ride a mediocre, smelly taxi from the airport to downtown for example, instead of a uber for half that cost.

      But its your money so do as you wish. This is a non-story today as far as most are concerned. Only uber-haters would make a stink out of it.

    • Rock Dubois

      See earlier comment – they did evade (at least by not self-assessing GST/HST) like Netflix users!:

      Under the current rules (before the amendment), Uber drivers that made less than 30K generally did not have to register (at least in Ottawa – so said CRA) but should have “self-assessed” (pay themselves to CRA) the GST/HST on the 25% service fee payable to Uber (it can be recovered as a credit if you are registered and charge GST/HST)!

    • fred

      They had to pay it since day one, because all taxi services must pay GST, even under $30k.
      They illegally didn’t pay, claiming they are not a taxi service, and that all drivers are independent contractors each earning less than $30k/year.

    • It’s Me

      Bingo. New rules simply clarify that they were out of bounds by pretending to be a small business.

    • fred

      and by pretending they are not a taxi service

    • Shogun

      You totally miss the point in your zeal to defend the taxi business.

    • fred

      I couldn’t care less about the taxi business. Medallion should be abolished without any compensation for owners.
      But Uber is still a taxi service and has nothing to do with ride sharing.

      Unlike you I am not a fanboy and can admit the wrongs of each side.

    • Shogun

      Like I said, you’re splitting your hairs Fred.

    • Shogun

      That’s bunk Fred. CRA has never provided guidance on this.

    • fred

      actually they have. Google it. I can’t seem to post links here.

    • Shogun

      I have. And no they haven’t. This budget proposal is obviously proof of that.

    • fred

      You missed it, it’s on their web site.

    • Shogun

      Yeah. It went up on March 17th. Haha…Nice try Fred.

    • fred

      Nope, was there even before : “If you are a self-employed taxi or limousine driver in the taxi business, you must register for the GST/HST”

    • Shogun

      Once again do you NOT understand that the government has never considered Uber to be a taxi? Man you can’t be this dumb.
      Why do you think there was specific clarity in the federal budget eh? Otherwise you’d just have enforcement action which legally wasn’t quite possible.
      Unreal…

    • fred

      as I said, they clarified it in the budget because it’s easier than pursuing every single driver

    • Shogun

      No. It was put in the budget because clarity didn’t exist on the company itself collecting and remitting taxes as a ride-sharing service. In case you forget, the budget is piece of legislation and therefore a law being proposed. As such, this is the first time the federal government has enunciated that ride-sharing services like this are subject to the same taxation as others.
      Referring to a law written before the advent of companies like Uber just doesn’t cut it but you aren’t a lawyer so I wouldn’t expect you to understand that.

    • fred

      You clearly didn’t read the budget.
      The budget says that Uber & al “may not” have been considered taxi services before. If it were clear they have never been considered taxi services, the budget would say so.

      They do not present that as a “new” legislation. They use words such as “ensure”, because it means it was always in the view of the government that Uber should have charged GST, but they may not have because of a wrong interpretation of the law.

      So as I said, the law is there to make it clear that they must pay GST. It doesn’t mean they didn’t have to pay it before.

    • Shogun

      Nice try at wordsmithing but that’s all you’re doing. Like you say, the budget indicated that Uber ‘may not’ have been considered before but for tax purposes now the budget is clarifying that they are to be considered a taxi service.
      Like I said before there was NO CLARITY on this subject before and yet you’re going on like a lunatic and making no sense whatsoever.
      All this back and forth and all you end up proving is what I said before. Too funny

    • fred

      You said they were not considered a taxi service. Not that it wasn’t clear. You were wrong.

    • fred

      They only clarified what was already the law, to make sure idiotts Uber supporters don’t claim they don’t have to pay GST.
      Much easier to clarify the law than to prosecute them one by one.

    • Shogun

      They didn’t clarify nothing in the past Fred. CRA was silent for some time on this issue. The clarity came out with the budget and if you can’t see that then I can’t help you.

    • fred

      The special law that taxi drivers must charge GST, even under $30k, has been there for ages.

    • Shogun

      You still don’t get it do you Fred. lol! The government has never considered UBER a taxi service. Just because YOU do doesn’t make it so okay? What’s so hard for you to understand?
      Also, the company has stated in past that drivers were responsible for remitting taxes and that’s clearly not going to fly so the government addressed this issue by requiring HST/GST to be added and the company itself will remit.

      There was no clarity here on the issue. Therefore no evasion. Just lots of hot air from Uber haters.

      Enjoy the rest of your day.

    • fred

      The government always considered Uber a taxi service. That’s why their drivers have been fined by the hundreds until Uber reached an agreement with cities/provinces.

    • Shogun

      What government? Municipal? They have no jurisdiction on matters of taxation for goods and services and the only reason they fined drivers was because of an uproar from the entrenched interests in the taxi business that wanted to shut them down.
      None of that had anything to do with paying taxes. You don’t hand out tickets for fines on not paying taxes.

    • fred

      Federal/Provincial.

      They were fined for illegal taxi operation. That means they are taxi service, and should pay taxes.

    • Shogun

      Uh…Uber has never been fined by the federal government nor has any province taken action beyond merely prohibiting their operation perhaps.

      Not sure where you’re getting your information but it sounds like you’re pulling out of your backside Fred.

    • fred

      In Quebec it’s the provincial government who fined them, so you are wrong (again). I don’t know the situation in other provinces.

    • Shogun

      Quebec fined them over a matter of the legality of their operation, not paying taxes.

    • fred

      And why weren’t they legal again? Because they were doing illegal TAXI service. And as clearly states on the CRA’s web site, taxi must be taxed.
      Uber drivers who didn’t pay GST and PST can be charged by the CRA and Revenu Québec if they get caught.

    • Shogun

      Quebec or any province can define whatever it wants but that doesn’t alter the fact it was never a uniform policy across the board. And you forget Quebec was acting more in response to taxi industry outrage than anything else but I see the politics of this escape you.
      The CRA never initially defined Uber as a taxi although it did complain the company wasn’t willing to open its books as readily. Its a waste of time arguing this with you because you really have no clue.

    • fred

      If Quebec was wrong in fining Uber drivers, Uber would have won in court. They spent shitloads amount of money in trying to defend their drivers. They always lost.

    • Shogun

      What’s this got to do with anything huh? Nothing.

    • fred

      You said Quebec fined drivers only to please the taxi industry, as if there was no legal basis on the fines.

    • Rock Dubois

      You were generally correct up to this point. Uber drivers will be responsible for collecting and remitting GST/HST – not Uber itself.

      Under the current rules (before the amendments), Uber drivers that made less than 30K generally did not have to register (at least in Ottawa – so said CRA) but, at least, should have “self-assessed” (pay themselves to CRA – just like any Netflix user should currently do as per the existing legislation) the GST/HST on the 25% service fee payable to Uber (As far as I know, Uber itself is not registered for GST/HST purposes). Of course, not a lot of Uber drivers were self-assessing!!! (I would be surprised if any did…).

  • MoYeung

    Now it is called Uber Tax.

    • Unorthodox

      As usual, the media will slap any kind of loud tag on a regular thing and call it outrageous.

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    Liberals will tax anything that moves. Anything.

    Tax, spend more, spend even more, tax again! Repeat. 🙁

    • Unorthodox

      Well, what do you expect from them. Balooned governments need to eat, too.

  • Unorthodox

    What?! They didn’t have to pay before? What kind of business is that? I wish CRA cut me that kind of slack.

  • fred

    Uber is not ride-sharing.

    • Shogun

      What is it Fred? Enlighten us.

    • fred

      Taxi. You are not sharing a ride with anyone, except on Uber Pool.

    • Shogun

      lol…Well by that definition all ride-sharing is a taxi and vice versa however when using your own personal car to give a lift to others, I think ride-sharing is pretty accurate description.

    • fred

      No, when I share a ride on Amigoexpress I am not using a taxi service. We both go to the same destination.

      Whether Uber drivers are using their personal car or not, they are doing a taxi service.

    • Shogun

      You’re splitting hairs Fred. So what’s to say I get a ride with a uber and he happens to be heading the same way because he’s going home for the night? Or perhaps wants to go downtown and is willing to pick a customer up heading the same way?

      Its clear you’re a shill for the taxi business.

    • fred

      Uber drivers don’t go the same way 99% of the time. Just like “regular” taxi drivers.

    • Shogun

      Says who? You? And why do you care so much huh? Sounds like you’d like to burden another business with more stupid regulations, taxes, and onerous insurance to help ensure its not profitable and ends up charging the same stupid rates regular cabs do to cover those costs. Makes a lot of sense.

    • fred

      Why don’t regular taxi driver also claim they are “ride sharers” too then? They could also claim they go the same direction, even if we all know it’s not true.

      Last time I used Uber it was to go to an airport. The driver was clearly not planning on flying that day.

    • Shogun

      Because they’re too stupid that’s why. They work for slave wages under a system that enriches plate owners and have never called for an overhaul of their own business model which has been stuck in a 60 year time warp.
      Instead they complain about a competitor they expect to adhere to the same antiquated, anti-competitive model that ensures more of the same with little improvement.

    • fred

      Oh I see.
      You must be thinking Donald Trump is “smart” because he didn’t pay taxes.

    • Shogun

      Well honestly if you were Trump would you have not taken advantage of tax loopholes as he did? No. I suppose not eh Fred? You’d pay out more than necessary because it ‘feels right’ eh? lol!

      You’re being ridiculous.

    • fred

      There are some limits to not paying taxes you owe. As a taxi driver, no matter if you are a in a regular taxi company or Uber, you had to charge GST as clearly stated by the CRA for ages.

    • Shogun

      You’re tone deaf pal. Taxi drivers are largely full time employees while Uber are casual or part-time at best. There is nothing inherently unusual about someone not wanting to pay taxes on the few extra bucks of income they may earn outside of their regular job. Otherwise, it totally makes working for the extra money pointless.

      And once again, Uber has not been considered a taxi service. But I see that’s pointless getting across to you so i’ll leave it there.

    • fred

      If you don’t like being a taxi driver as a side job, then don’t be a taxi driver.

      There is no reason why side jobs should be taxed any different from other jobs.

    • Shogun

      Of course, and people who are just trying to make a few extra bucks should be more than willing to sign half their paycheques over to the government. Spoken like a devout socialist ideologue
      People have always worked for money under the table or a few extra dollars without having to pay taxes. Some even work overseas for this reason and then you have servers and bartenders that try and keep as much of their tips as possible because they earn less than minimum wage. In your world we should all just fork it over without question.
      We all pay enough taxes as is but where we can agree is that Uber should pay its fair share and maybe that’s where we should leave the discussion as we should seem to agree on that point.

    • fred

      I pay taxes on 100% of my salary. I don’t see why bartenders and Uber drivers should be treated any differently.

      The fair share for Uber is the same share as other taxi drivers.

    • Rimtu Kahn

      I am not sure why you two had such a long conversation based on absolutely nothing….. And it seems like both of your premise for arguing against each other is incorrect. This tax is for consumers/users/customers. It’s GST/HST in other words HST, which is a sales tax. You 2 are arguing about income tax. Every penny of taxable income legally should be disclosed for income tax purpose. Uber drivers earnings are definitely taxable income especially considering tips are part of taxable income.

      Sales tax however does not make sense to me for a non-registered Canadian corporation. Netflix is not. I am not sure if Uber is or isn’t. Sales tax can only been charged against a corporation’s GST/HST registration number and if they are not registered corporation they don’t get that GST/HST number therefore legally not required able to and technically not able to charge it.

    • fred

      I don’t care if Uber is registered or not in Canada. The driver is. So someone must charge GST/HST/PST. If it’s not Uber, then it’s the driver.

      When I say I pay all my taxes, I include sale taxes. I work for a corporation who charge sale taxes to customers. I wouldn’t find it fair if Uber drivers could get by by not charging taxes.

    • Shogun

      Blah, blah, blah….You’re outta your mind Fred. Most Uber drivers aren’t pulling in over $30,000 per year driving around so there is no requirement for them to register according to CRA for HST/GST numbers.
      The bottom line is you’re just pissed off that some people are making money out there without handing it over to government while you get corn holed. Who cares really. People pay enough tax in this country, indeed are over-taxed in my view, and you’re out here giving people making a few extra bucks a hard time. Unreal…

    • fred

      Yes there is, because there is an exception to the $30k rule for taxi service.

    • SycloneRob

      30 total so if you have a regular job this just goes on top of that income. Nice try bud.

    • Shogun

      Actually we weren’t talking about income tax, or at least I wasn’t referring to such. I’m talking about the collection and remittance of taxes for GST/HST purposes and while you make a valid point about non-registered Canadian company, I think charging tax is reasonable for fares but that the company itself should be remitting this without expecting individual drivers to do so as most will not.

      Fred is just flailing away because the notion to him that any independent driver should be able to make a dime, heaven forbid, without giving half to government is an anathema to him. As if people don’t pay enough damn taxes clowns like this say we should pay more because he’s too stupid or lazy to find ways to make some extra money himself without paying tax on it.

    • SycloneRob

      So if they are not registered here then they should not be allowed to operate here. Make money in Canada then pay your shared of taxes that ultimately comes from your customer anyways. If they are not registered here that means that they don have to pay their corporate taxes either. I am really starting a hate on with Uber on how they do things. Netflix should be the same also.

    • Magic18

      Pay your taxes dude…

    • Brad Fortin

      “Instead they complain about a competitor they expect to adhere to the same antiquated, anti-competitive model that ensures more of the same with little improvement.”

      Oh yes, such an antiquated, anti-competitive model to pay sales tax. Who else do you think should be able to avoid paying taxes because it’s such an antiquated, anti-competitive model?

    • Brad Fortin

      By that definition I could open a fast food kitchen in my house, sell the food through a “meal-sharing service”, and avoid the health and safety regulations that would normally apply to a fast food restaurant, right? My customers also wouldn’t have to pay any sales tax, right?

      After all, current fast food employees “work for slave wages under a system that enriches [franchise] owners and have never called for an overhaul of their own business model which has been stuck in a [decades-long] time warp”. Why should I be expected “to adhere to the same antiquated, anti-competitive model that ensures more of the same with little improvement”, right?

    • Rose Behar

      This is true! I asked Uber PR why they call themselves ridesharing. They say it’s just the generally used term at this point.

    • fred

      They’ve got it the wrong way. It’s being used because they pushed it.

  • hardy83

    Good. They should be tax. Same goes for online services like Netflix.

    Now I just wish said tax money wasn’t so incompetently wasted by governments, but that’s a whole other issue. lol

    • Shogun

      You must like handing your money over to government.

    • Heretic

      you must like everything for free.

  • dburfitt

    Happy Canada’s Day Folks!

  • Shogun

    The same could be said for many in the service industry who don’t report all their tips, many of which are worth a helluva lot more than their hourly wage. I don’t see you complaining about this kind of evasion or ‘douchebaggery’? Why would a Uber driver trying to make a few extra bucks so willingly want to remit taxes on something that represents AT BEST a part-time job and for many much less?

    I’m not defending the company but you’re out here raving on and what it really shows is that you don’t like the company, akin to my position on Crapberry and I get it believe me. I’m just pointing out that operations like this hire tax advisors and lawyers to provide them guidance on these issues and for CRA to ‘raid’ their offices is laughable. They are more often than not a Keystone Kops operation claiming how the company isn’t opening their books and yet CRA themselves have nothing to say about the tax obligations of companies like this. Maybe a little clarity on their end would be appropriate instead of being evasive and crying foul, raiding Montreal offices because its become fashionable in that city to bash uber six days from Sunday because its up-ended lousy taxi services that anyone visiting there can attest to. It’s no coincidence Montreal offices. Just as much political as it is about the law.

    • It’s Me

      Sorry, no, it’s just common sense and has nothing to do with how I feel about the company. They acknowledged that their service should be collecting and remitting GST. But then they put the onus for doing that on their drivers, most of whom are barely literate. Further, they then communicate the uber drivers are not to collect the tax.

      As far as workers in service industries that rely on taxes, whether they claim taxes as personal income is up to them, not their employer. But if they are avoiding taxes by fraudulently claiming less income than they actually earned, then they are also tax evaders.

      Uber doesn’t even try to defend this the way you are. They aren’t saying they used a loophole. They admitted that gst should be paid. They just don’t think it should be paid by them but by their illiterate drivers. I suppose you’ll shift to defending that position. Too bad. They can’t keep evading anymore.

    • fred

      All those who don’t report all their tip should be fined too. Electronic transactions can help that.

  • Heretic

    lol, i am surprised that some people are confounded by this concept. it is a SERVICE so what would it not have the SERVICE tax?

  • Andrew John

    I don’t get why so many Uber lovers are up in arms…basically Uber is a taxi service under the guise of “ride sharing”. IMO they should radically reduce the cost for taxi licences and in fact return most of the licence money back to taxi drivers. Make Uber follow the same rules and NP bring on Uber. Make the game a level playing field like in chess…both sides have the same amount of pieces. Peace.