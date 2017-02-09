For the first time, Molson Canadian and Sportsnet are bringing 360 VR to NHL broadcasts.
The companies announced that fans will be able to watch six consecutive Saturday night hockey broadcasts live in 360 VR on Sportsnet.ca and the Sportsnet app.
Fans will be given a virtual front-row seat through live 360 VR experiences inside hockey arenas around Canada for the following games:
- Calgary Flames @ Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, Feb. 18
- Montreal Canadiens @ Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Feb. 25
- Detroit Red Wings @ Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, March 4
- Calgary Flames @ Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, March 11
- Chicago Blackhawks @ Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, March 18
- Ottawa Senators @ Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, March 25
Three separate 360 VR cameras will record the games, which fans can watch from home using special virtual reality viewfinders. These kits will come with the purchase of specially marked cases of Molson Canadian and include a VR headset and unique pin code to access all the VR content.
There will also be instructions on how to download the VR compatible mobile Sportsnet app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play.
Image credit: Flickr – velkr0
Source: Sportsnet
Comments
Pingback: Molson Canadian and Sportsnet bring 360 VR to NHL broadcasts | Daily Update()