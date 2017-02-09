News
Canadian Tire’s website has been hacked

Feb 9, 2017

11:19 AM EDT

Canadian Tire store

Consumers who have any online accounts that share a password with their Canadian Tire login, should immediately change their security credentials.

On Wednesday, in a statement issued to Global News, the retailer acknowledged that it had suffered a security breach earlier in the week.

“We recently noticed unusual traffic on our website and suspended customer sign-in capabilities while we investigate,” said Canadian Tire communications manager Stephanie Nadalin.

Canadian Tire did not publicly disclose news of the breach until it was approached by Global News. Consumer reporter Sean O’Shea began investigating the incident after a viewer contacted the station on Tuesday, February 7th. The viewer told the station that they had been unable to access their account since the start of the week.

“Our sign-in option is temporarily unavailable and we are working to resume services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience,” says the Canadian Tire website.

Besides the statement it issued to Global News, Canadian Tire’s only communication to customers has been the error message on its website, which says, “Our sign-in option is temporarily unavailable and we are working to resume services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

As Global News notes, this is isn’t the first time Canadian Tire has been targeted by malicious hackers. In 2009, a security breach, then one of the most serious to date, forced the historic retailer to reissue 16,000 of its MasterCard credit cards.

Source: Global News

  • luke

    can’t change password because they’ve disabled the login page

    • Not for you

      There’s no point in trying to do so until the hack has been cleaned up and remediation steps taken to stop it happening again.

      This is a reminder to use unique passwords for every single account/site login.

  • Mike

    Is the implication here that the hackers have the plain text passwords for anyone that has an account with CT?

    • Not for you

      Always assume that whoever broke into the site has a copy of your password. A surprising number of breached sites have been found to use weak encryption & hashing techniques when storing passwords.

  • Shogun

    Well this story doesn’t really address whether Canadian Tire shopping site has been hacked or the Canadian Tire Financial Services site. Which is it?
    Either way I’m surprised anyone would bother. There is a reason its called Crappy Tire.

  • Rimtu Kahn

    They should fire their CTO who obviously had no strategy for security in the IT infrastructure.

  • vn33

    You’d figured by now all major retailers would have reviewed their IT infrastructure to make sure this doesn’t happen to them. Guess many would take the ostrich approach … bury their head and pretend it won’t happen to them! *Sigh*

    • Jason

      But it’s working why are we paying for IT

