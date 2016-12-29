A gaming optimization mode might be coming soon to Windows 10

Rose Behar December 29, 2016 4:02pm

In a timely holiday gift to Windows fans, a leaked beta build of Windows 10 has revealed the development of a ‘game mode’ that could optimize gaming performance on Windows PCs.

Twitter user @h0x0d was the first to find the mode, noting that build 14997 contains a dynamic link library (DLL) titled gamemode.dll. DLLs hold codes and procedures for Windows programs that can be used by multiple programs at the same time.

.@h0x0d looks like Windows will adjust its resource allocation logic (for CPU/Gfx etc.) to prioritize the "Game" when running in "Game Mode" — WalkingCat (@h0x0d) December 28, 2016

@h0x0d added that it appears the mode will adjust resource allocation on the computer to prioritize the game over any other application running in the background. Prioritization of the game would then lead to faster and smoother performance during gameplay, making the machine akin to a dedicated console.

Though it’s impossible to know for certain, the mode could debut along with the next major Windows update, the Windows 10 Creators Update, which is scheduled for Spring 2017.