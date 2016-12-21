Nokia files suit against Apple for alleged patent infringement

nokiasized

Zachary Gilbert

December 21, 2016 4:26pm

Nokia, a company that was once the top cellphone maker in the world, has seen better years.

In April of 2014 Nokia’s hardware devision was purchased by Microsoft for roughly $7.2 billion USD, with the transaction in the end providing little to no benefit to Redmond, Washington-based company. The tech giant eventually wrote off the acquisition, but only Nokia’s hardware division, not the manufacturer as a whole.

Since then Nokia has reportedly been working on bolstering its patent portfolio by acquiring Alcatel-Lucent last year.

In a press release Nokia has stated the following regarding the legal action it’s taken against Apple:

“Since agreeing a license covering some patents from the Nokia Technologies portfolio in 2011, Apple has declined subsequent offers made by Nokia to license other of its patented inventions which are used by many of Apple’s products.”

Ilkka Rahnasto, Nokia’s head of patent business said that the company has contributed to “fundamental technologies” that are still utilized in the modern mobile phones we use today, including Apple’s various mobile devices.

Nokia does not reveal exactly what patents Apple is infringing on in the press release, but it does state where the filings were initially made. Nokia is filing its case against Apple in the Regional Court of Dusseldorf, Mannheim and Munich in Germany, and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The filing states that Apple reportedly infringed on 32 of Nokia’s patents.

It’s important to keep in mind that this is just the first stage in Nokia’s recently launched patent case against Apple. and if we know anything about these cases, they can often take a very long time to materialize.

  • ciderrules

    You forgot to mention Apple filed a lawsuit against Nokia first. They’re accusing Nokia of assigning patents to patent trolls to try and extract greater fees. They’re also accusing these entities of conspiring together to get additional fees from Apple.

    • It’s Me

      It’s the FRAND scam from a few years ago that Motorola and google tried. They submit patents to be included in standards, which obligates them to license the patents at fair and reasonable and non-discriminatory rates. Since google/Moto lost out when they tried to use FRAND patents in a predatory manner, it sounds like Nokia decided to try the same thing but with a twist. They and Apple settled all patent cases 5 years ago, with Apple paying a large one time fee and ongoing royalties. Now, they transferred some of those patents non-practicing entities, who decided they aren’t bound by Nokia’s agreement and tried to raise the royalties that Apple pays.

  • Cowpoke

    What’s a ‘Nokia’?

  • TheCuddlyKoala

    Nokia, the patent troll company that was once the top cellphone maker in the world, has seen better years.

    Fixed it for you.

    • Cowpoke

      Yarp…who was that mob who provided cellular devices to the ‘prosumer’ market….?

  • Raj Singh

    If true, Nokia should get its due.