Rogers is putting its One Number VOIP service out of commission as of January 2017

Rose Behar

December 6, 2016 6:44pm

Rogers has sent out messages to customers stating that its One Number VOIP service will no longer be available after January 31st, 2017.

One Number, thus named because you can use a singular mobile number over WiFi as well as cellular networks, was launched in beta in 2011, offering free VOIP calling from anywhere in the world. Customers using a wireless device still incur roaming and long distance charges if they call a long distance number — meaning one local to the area they are traveling. Data charges also apply.

Additionally, the service offers talk, text and video chat through the computer.

Rogers One Number never achieved popularity, however, and eventually became overshadowed by the advent of plans with Wi-Fi calling included.

“Since launching Rogers One Number, we’ve introduced new, innovative wireless solutions that help Canadians stay connected – like Share Everything plans with unlimited Canada-wide calling and Wi-Fi Calling that allows you to call and text in more places (with a compatible device),” states Rogers in its customer message. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

While this move is sure to inconvenience some of Rogers’ longtime One Number users — many of whom find it useful when traveling or for texting through their PC — it’s not unexpected. Rogers announced it was no longer taking new sign-ups for the service in August 2016.

  • MassDeduction

    I use this every day to send text messages from a web interface, with them looking like they came from my phone. This is a huge loss for me and my business. *sigh* Guess it’s time to start investigating Skype for Windows 10’s new SMS integration with Windows (and Android) phones.

    • Unorthodox

      I use it as the main dialer on my phone. Free calls over WiFi when I’m in the office or home, and insubstantial impact to my 6Gb LTE when I’m out.
      No matter how they word it, but the cancellation of the service is targeting people like me to twist my hands for more expensive Share-Everything plans. Guess what – not gonna happen. Not until kids grow up and need their phones, too. For now – I bought dual-SIM OnePlus, and Rogers is not going to see a dime of overage on the voice minutes.

  • Gewurttraminer

    It was an original concept of some use when it first came out but yes, Wi-Fi calling has overshadowed its usefulness.

    • MassDeduction

      Not all of its usefulness. Those of us who used RON to text from our laptops, as if we were texting from our phone, are going to miss it a great deal more.

    • WiFi Calling hasn’t replaced RON totally. It doesn’t help when you don;t have WiFi or cellular connection and it doesn’t offer a good replacement when Rogers won’t support all devices that support the feature.

  • Salinger

    Very sorry to see One Number go. It’s so much more than just wi-fi calling on your handset. You can send and receive calls and texts on your laptop; listen to and manage your voice mails and so on. It’s really a great service and I will definitely miss it.

  • Cliff

    Is there any alternative that can serve as a proper replacement? These are the features from RON that appeal to me:

    1. Works over WiFi or mobile data.
    2. Uses my SIM’s phone number.
    3. Does not count against my plan’s minutes.
    4. Does not factor in long distance.
    5. Can send SMS.
    6. Free.

    • Mikie

      Line2.. only downside can’t picture message.used it for a solid year wih Fido’s flex data up until jan of this year

    • MassDeduction

      Thanks for mentioning Line2. Seems like it does a lot of what I wanted from RON. It’s $100-150 a year (and I’m not sure if that’s USD or CAD), but if it works and works well then I’d be willing to pay that. I’ll check out the free trial, thanks!

    • Cliff

      Doesn’t look like Line2 uses your SIM’s phone number — you have to get a new number or port in an existing number.

      It’s also not free, but I might’ve paid for it if it ticked all the other boxes.

    • deltatux

      I use Fongo, it’s free but if you want SMS, it’s a small extra fee…

    • Cliff

      Unfortunately, Fongo doesn’t use your SIM’s phone number — you need a separate (new or ported) number.

    • Pat

      Rogers do have the WIFI Calling feature. Work on my phone. Don’t need extra app

    • Cliff

      If I’m not mistaken, Rogers’ WiFi calling is only supported on select phones, counts against your plan’s minutes / messages, and can incur long distance fees. Basically, a shadow of the old RON.

    • heynow00

      You’re correct on all points and that’s why they are taking RON away. Plus you could use RON instead of roam like home if you had wifi.

      Wifi calling takes from your plans buckets of minutes just like a regular call.

      I hope this means phones like Nexus 6p will be getting their wifi calling

    • Gordy

      I don’t think you will find another service that will use your SIM’s phone number. Closest would be Sugar Mobile, which I will be using when RON is officially discontinued.

      Scary thing is, Sugar Mobile’s future is somewhat in limbo (as Rogers, and now Bell are trying to get them shut down).

  • Drena

    Damn, that sucks. It was a great idea and was a nice work around when people were in areas with poor service. Hope an alternative to it comes along soon.

    • Unorthodox

      You must be new to Rogers 😉 Never going to happen. They want your money now, not your loyalty later.

    • Voice over WiFI (or WiFi calling) is available on many devices.

  • Bob Loblaw

    Typical Robbers. Keep on removing features while charging more and more for their services. Sod off you wankas.

    • Mawhayden

      Just curious, did you ever use this feature. The reason I ask is that I don’t use it anymore due to other technologies that are just as convenient. Whether they are “Robbers”, has nothing to do with them taking away this feature. I presently use Google Voice, which is on my phone, tablet, and laptop.

    • I used it all the time! Working outside of absolute cell coverage, often only had internet, and not even Wi-Fi and while WiFi Calling would help, it does not help when it is only a handful of devices… they need to open Wifi Calling to all devices that technically support the future

    • Pat

      They discountinued it because they have WIFI Calling feature doing the same thing include in some phone.

    • Cliff

      Unfortunately, it’s not the same thing, and most phones aren’t supported.

    • Yes, I understand why they are, but the “replacement” Rogers is providing, in my opinion, is more “half-baked” then One Number.
      If they want to discontinue a service, fine. But let’s make sure that a proper replacement is available to all, and not select smartphone. Opening up to all technically capable smartphones for Wi-Fi Calling/VoLTE, would help more so.

    • Unorthodox

      And how do you get Google Voice in Canada?

    • Mawhayden

      Google Voice is a bit tricky to set up in Canada due to the fact that you cannot Register the new voice number in Canada, but since I have relatives in the states I use their address in Florida to set it up. But anyone can get it if you use a temp pstn that you can receive a call. When you completed setting up the number you will have A PSTN number( You can chose many new as long as it’s in the states.

      The true advantage of Google voice, is that you can have the number via Google Voice or Hangouts on your Android or IOS Phone/Tablet. The advantage is that it’s totally FREE. I can make and receive any call from a land line or cell phone anywhere in the world when I am in Canada or the US. So I actually have two numbers on both my phone numbers iPhone and Pixel, the two 416 number on the two phones and the common “305” GoogleVoice number on bothe phones , one Android and the iPhone. I also have the number on my iPad. Just note that when my area code “305” number rings on the Pixel, iPhone and iPad at the same time.

      This system works for work and personal for me in Canada and when I go down to the US for business and family.

    • KiwiBri

      wow! good setup you have there

    • Ali F.

      I have google voice too. Is the area code you use is 416 or 305? I tried to register a number with an area code that is possibly common to Canada and USA but could not find and ended up using 612.
      BTW, I tried Whatsapp but never worked on android phones and strangely enough it always work on a Blackberry.

    • Mawhayden

      Unfortunately. It has to be a US number, this works for me so that I have a US as well as a “416” number.

    • Captain Henry Morgan

      I actually had this for a very short time. When I set up my One Number,
      it messed up my voice mail. I called them and was told to disable my
      One Number and try again. I didn’t bother trying. Just like you, I
      actually got a Google Voice. I set it up when I was in US at my
      cousin’s place.

  • fidorulz

    Don’t forget features that rogers one number gave for free like simultaneous ring on various numbers or ring various numbers one at a time if not answered. Stuff rogers unison does now for money.

    Also many people used the call blocking features on it which no other service currently offers since call manager is gone. True most phones can block directly via Settings now but it was nice to have

    But in the end the service was free and not many people used it so cost to benefit was not there to keep the service running. Plus it most likely was a test run for voice over LTE.

    Since it uses the same infrastructure routing problems and other call related issues could be identified with free rogers one number users and fixed prior to VoLTE being launched a few years back

    Gave rogers growing room and experience to make sure VoLTE worked ok prior to launch a few years back

  • DownwithRobellus

    Can’t wait for Rogers Home Security to go belly under too! This is a great example University professors could teach to their students. If you provide a over priced crappy service for one of your product lines then they will ALL be negatively impacted.

    • expunisher

      whats wrong with their security. i have it and love it? im genuinely curious maybe im missing something. price is on par with similar systems and i find the automations work rather well for my situation, maybe its based on lifestyle or type of house? ive only had it for like 8 months though.

    • DownwithRobellus

      Price definitely isn’t on par with other home security companies at all. Their basic plan, which doesn’t offer that much security, comes in at $19.99 (no video streaming). So the next package I believe is $34.99 and comes with a 24-month commitment. Not to mention having to pay for the hardware itself! Don’t get me wrong if they are providing you with a great product and you don’t mind the price then stay with them. Maybe their running their Home Security department way better then cable/cell phone.

    • expunisher

      i guess it depends on who you talk too. my rogers guy got me a video camera, water sensor, smoke detector, co detector, and the window sensor thing. i paid $100 and 35 a month for year 1 and 45 a month year two. but i just looked at their site and seems like pricing has changed a bit so i guess its more expensive now.

    • heynow00

      The 2 year commitment is a subsidy on the equipment, you don’t pay for the equipment included with the package upfront.

  • Gordy

    This is unfortunate for me. I hated carrying two phones with me. This is where RON was very useful. My phone with the Native Dialer was for personal, and the RON app was for business. After work, I would simply log out of RON and log back in the next morning.

    However, I mentioned in another post that I will be switching to Sugar Mobile come January. For $19/month, I will get the same setup again, and even save $6/month (current plan with Rogers is $25/month). I don’t think Sugar Mobile has MMS, but Rogers really didn’t either, unless you went on the web application.

    I already dumped one line for Public Mobile, and now this will be the 2nd one. And I will be completely free of Rogers.

  • Swindy

    This is unfortunate for me too. I work on call so I have RON call my house number at the same time work calls my mobile. That way all phones ring at once and there’s less of a chance of me missing a call (which could be for two shifts and two day’s pay) especially when I’m sleeping in the middle of the night. Now that Rogers is discontinuing the service, does anyone know of another service that will ring my house number at the same time my mobile rings?

  • Robert Fontaine

    I work from my basement and get no cellular signal. RON was the only way for me to get my text and voicemail into my office consistently. As I work from my computer it let me use the same mic and headset I use all day long.

    Losing RON is a disappointment but I’m overdue to shop around for service providers. Worst case scenario I will have to find a sip number that I can forward to that doesn’t incur long distance rates.