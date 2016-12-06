Rogers is putting its One Number VOIP service out of commission as of January 2017

Rose Behar December 6, 2016 6:44pm

Rogers has sent out messages to customers stating that its One Number VOIP service will no longer be available after January 31st, 2017.

One Number, thus named because you can use a singular mobile number over WiFi as well as cellular networks, was launched in beta in 2011, offering free VOIP calling from anywhere in the world. Customers using a wireless device still incur roaming and long distance charges if they call a long distance number — meaning one local to the area they are traveling. Data charges also apply.

Additionally, the service offers talk, text and video chat through the computer.

Rogers One Number never achieved popularity, however, and eventually became overshadowed by the advent of plans with Wi-Fi calling included.

“Since launching Rogers One Number, we’ve introduced new, innovative wireless solutions that help Canadians stay connected – like Share Everything plans with unlimited Canada-wide calling and Wi-Fi Calling that allows you to call and text in more places (with a compatible device),” states Rogers in its customer message. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

While this move is sure to inconvenience some of Rogers’ longtime One Number users — many of whom find it useful when traveling or for texting through their PC — it’s not unexpected. Rogers announced it was no longer taking new sign-ups for the service in August 2016.

