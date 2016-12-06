Late last month Apple relatively quietly launched a recall program for a number of iPhone 6s models that have been shutting down for seemingly no reason.
Now, via a press release, the company says it has uncovered the cause of the problem, stating that the issue stems from “ambient air” making its way into the iPhone 6s’ battery compartment.
“We found that a small number of iPhone 6s devices made in September and October 2015 contained a battery component that was exposed to controlled ambient air longer than it should have been before being assembled into battery packs. As a result, these batteries degrade faster than a normal battery and cause unexpected shutdowns to occur. It’s important to note, this is not a safety issue.”
Unsurprisingly, Apple is emphasizing that the problem is not a safety issue, which makes sense given the disaster that became the Note 7’s exploding and overheating power source. What is unclear is exactly how many devices are affected by the issue. For Apple’s part, the company say it’s only “small number.”
If you own an iPhone 6s that’s suffering from random shut down issues, Apple has released a tool that searches the phone’s serial number in order to tell you if it’s included in this particular recall.
Apple also recently launched a $189 CAD repair program for iPhone 6s Plus devices suffering from “touch disease,” an issue where the phone’s screen becomes unresponsive.
Related: Apple is replacing the batteries in ‘a very small number of’ iPhone 6s units
Source: Apple
Comments
Pingback: Apple says iPhone 6s battery issues were caused by ‘ambient air’ – iPHONEBiZZ.com()