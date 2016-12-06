News
Apple says iPhone 6s battery issues were caused by ‘ambient air’

Dec 6, 2016

12:13 PM EDT

40 comments

Late last month Apple relatively quietly launched a recall program for a number of iPhone 6s models that have been shutting down for seemingly no reason.

Now, via a press release, the company says it has uncovered the cause of the problem, stating that the issue stems from “ambient air” making its way into the iPhone 6s’ battery compartment.

“We found that a small number of iPhone 6s devices made in September and October 2015 contained a battery component that was exposed to controlled ambient air longer than it should have been before being assembled into battery packs. As a result, these batteries degrade faster than a normal battery and cause unexpected shutdowns to occur. It’s important to note, this is not a safety issue.”

Unsurprisingly, Apple is emphasizing that the problem is not a safety issue, which makes sense given the disaster that became the Note 7’s exploding and overheating power source. What is unclear is exactly how many devices are affected by the issue. For Apple’s part, the company say it’s only “small number.”

If you own an iPhone 6s that’s suffering from random shut down issues, Apple has released a tool that searches the phone’s serial number in order to tell you if it’s included in this particular recall.

Apple also recently launched a $189 CAD repair program for iPhone 6s Plus devices suffering from “touch disease,” an issue where the phone’s screen becomes unresponsive.

Related: Apple is replacing the batteries in ‘a very small number of’ iPhone 6s units

Source: Apple

Comments

  • Jon Duke

    At this point, I think they are playing the “let’s see how ridiculous we can get with our fans” game to test how far they can go.

    • Jason

      that’s what pokemon go is doing

    • Cowpoke

      That craze would seem to have died a timely death, yes?

    • It’s still by far the most popular game in the Play Store and the App Store, so not really.

    • Cowpoke

      Bah.

    • Jason

      While not getting 200 million daily users its still getting about 20 million daily users

    • It’s Me

      How so? They’ve identified a the problem, isolated which devices used the problem batteries and provided a fix. Doesn’t sound ridiculous.

    • Jon Duke

      I was just making fun of the “air broke it” argument. I understand the explanation, it just sounds ridiculous when you look from the outside of the tech world. If I explain this to my mom, she’ll laugh.

    • gman4444

      No Apple fan here but a lot of components are made in vacuums and different air conditions. Oxygen can cause oxidization of several materials and moisture can can lithium to oxidize very quickly. It seems like it could be a legitimate QC issue.

    • Jon Duke

      Thanks. That was a very informative reply (I’m not being sarcastic.).

    • Easy-G

      Just chuckled at the realization that “thanks” and positive acknowledgement are so rare that one might misconstrue it as sarcasm and so one must state upfront if it is not sarcasm.

    • Jon Duke

      I know. It’s kind of sad.

    • Anaron

      It sounds ridiculous because of ignorance and that’s something I find amusing.

    • Jon Duke

      I’m not sure if you are calling me ignorant but I specifically said I understood the issue. The common user won’t. You can find it amusing but not everyone on this planet is interested in smartphones like you are. I hope that when you ask a question about a subject you don’t know about, the person won’t “find it amusing” and call you ignorant.

    • Anaron

      I wasn’t calling you ignorant. I was calling people that would laugh at “air” causing such an issue. If I don’t know about something, I don’t assume that it’s ridiculous. I try to understand what it is.

    • Jon Duke

      Oh. I grew then :p

  • h2oflyer

    We’re all breathing ambient air. And then of course there’s regular air that may or not be “controlled “.

    It looks like Apple is a bit jealous of all the hardware recall attention that Samsung is getting and wanted in on the publicity. Of course they’re doing the right thing.

  • clee666

    How do I disable ambiant Air?

    • Ask Siri?

    • It’s Me

      Apparently, don’t use Samsung batteries, Samsung used Samsung batteries and their phones exploded. Apple used Samsung batteries and here we are. At least Apple’s batch were’t explosively defective.

    • FlamesFan89

      According to the latest article on the topic, here at MobileSyrup, it wasn’t that the batteries were defective, it’s that they were not provided enough space within the phone for expansion.

      If we assume that is indeed the correct reason for the explosions, then saying that the batteries were defective, is like saying that a Rolls Royce 6.6L twin turbo V8 is defective when you try to jam it into a Toyota Yaris.

    • It’s Me

      True. But that’s speculation for now. Last public statements from Samsung pointed to defective batteries. Also, the space being too small is the same as the battery being too big, effectively.

      Lastly, it was a joke. Try not to take everything so literally and so seriously.

    • FlamesFan89

      I’m sorry, but did you think I was trying to be somehow literal and serious while discussing putting a Rolls Royce 6.6L twin turbo V8 into a Toyota Yaris?

    • It’s Me

      Nope, just when you were challenging whether it was defective batteries. Hence I made no mention of your analogy.

    • FlamesFan89

      Did you miss the part where I specifically qualified it as being the reason stated in a specific article, and that “if we assume” that to be true.

      I wasn’t claiming to have any sort of definitive knowledge. I was simply playing out the scenario of that theory being true and included a ridiculous analogy to imply that it is all light-hearted.

    • h2oflyer

      Why is everybody picking on the Yards.

    • FlamesFan89

      Nothing wrong with a Yaris. That is until you try to drop a 6.6L twin turbo V12 into it and either the front end starts dragging on the ground, or you spend all your time driving it, completely out of control, or both.

      🙂

    • This is true, but that was an independent study. Samsung hasn’t stated exactly what went wrong with the Note 7 yet.

  • You’re holding the air wrong?

    • Peter

      too much air in the air

  • beyond

    They should move production to the International Space Station.

  • ciderrules

    Meanwhile Samsung STILL hasn’t provided an answer as to why the Note 7 was such a disaster.

    All Apple was able to do is find the cause, the batches that were affected, and the serial numbers of the devices they went into. /S

  • Omar

    Imagine paying $189 to fix your $800 iPhone all because Apple decided to use a sticker instead of metal to protect the touch sensor. Lol.

  • Cowpoke

    ‘Ambient Air’…?
    This reminds me of British Rail blaming yet another train service delay on ‘the wrong kind of snow’ or ‘leaves on the track’.
    The only ‘ambient air’ here is that emanating from Cookie’s ar*e.

    • Brad Fortin

      Prolonged exposure to ambient air could cause parts of the battery to oxidize (rust). It’s a perfectly reasonable explanation.

    • Cowpoke

      Reasonable…? Why are Apple releasing products where such a fault could develop in the first place?
      #Airgate

    • Brad Fortin

      It happened during manufacturing, so likely some kind of error at the manufacturing plant. Any battery manufacturing plant could experience a similar error.

  • Drena

    “Apple also recently launched a $189 CAD repair program for iPhone 6s Plus devices suffering from “touch disease,” an issue where the phone’s screen becomes unresponsive.”

    Huh. If Apple REALLY wanted this, among other issues, to go away quietly they’d do the repairs for free.

    • Cowpoke

      Innit.