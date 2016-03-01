Wind Mobile is now officially owned by Shaw

Following approval from both Industry Canada and the Competition Bureau, Shaw has completed its $1.6 billion acquisition of Wind Mobile, the company announced today.

“We know Canadians want options when it comes to their wireless provider and, in time, customers can expect to see integrated offerings that provide them with the best value for their dollar in quality of coverage and connectivity,” said Shaw CEO Brad Shaw in a statement issued to MobileSyrup. “We are excited about our growth prospects in mobile and welcome the WIND team of 1200 employees. With the transformative power of this transaction, Shaw will become a leading pure-play connectivity provider.”

Shaw is in the process of selling its media division, which includes channels like HGTV and Food Network Canada, to Corus Entertainment for $2.65-billion. The deal is expected to close later this quarter. The proceeds from the sale will help Shaw offset the cost of acquiring Wind.

Wind Mobile has about 940,000 wireless subscribers across Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta, as well as some 1,200 employees, which are now set to join Shaw. The company says it will continue to invest into Wind’s wireless infrastructure, starting with the rollout of 4G LTE network.