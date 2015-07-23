Reviews
Review: Phantom Glass tempered glass screen protector

Jul 23, 2015

11:19 AM EDT

15 comments

There isn’t much to a smartphone screen cover. I mean, you basically put a piece of something – plastic, glass, crushed-up diamond – on top of the glass that came with your phone in the hopes that instead of scratching it, you scratch the removable, much more easily replaceable other.

In fact, screen protectors have become so commoditized, so ubiqutious, that they now come bundled with almost every case you buy. It’s almost like case manufacturers are saying, “Oh you want to protect that most important part of the device, too? Sure, I guess we’ll help you out with that.”

Like most people, until recently I thought there were two types of screen protectors, plastic and glass, the former being more malleable but prone to scratching, the latter being slightly more expensive but with better longevity. And while at a high level that is true, there are varying degrees of quality within those classes. And in Phantom Glass, I believe I have found the best of the best.

phantomglassreview-00123

What it is

Phantom Glass, from a Toronto-based company of the same name, attempts to address the main quibble most people have with protectors these days: they aren’t very sturdy. Phantom Glass, which comes in a variety of colours and designs for a number of smartphones (here tested on the iPhone 6, the reasons for which I’ll shortly explain), but at its core the product attempts to address a number of faults in many screen protectors, even those made with tempered glass.

The company uses the same Gorilla Glass substrate as the cover found on most modern smartphones, similarly doused with oleophobic coating to protect against fingerprints. This isn’t some cheap coating that will wear off, either: I’ve been using the Phantom Glass for months now, and oil wipes off just as easily as it did when I installed it. It also features, according to the company, “perfect clarify,” that actually minimizes reflectiveness of the screen, and “silicone nano-adhesion” that not only dries, with no bubbles, in 30 seconds, but also fills gaps on your display’s actual glass. I can’t speak to the latter, since I haven’t been able to microscopically confirm this, but the two former points are true: using Phantom Glass is exactly like using your regular touch display; and within 10 minutes the glass was completely devoid of bubbles or residue.

That glass is housed, so to speak, in a bezel that mimics the front of your phone. While that may be distracting, especially if you pair it with a colour unlike your phone’s front, it spreads the impact of the glass to which it is attached, making it easier to install and maintain. The result is that users can add flair through additional colours while protecting their phone’s front at the same time.

The other reason for the  bezel is to make the glass more amenable to cases, since Phantom Glass needs to merely mimic the front of the smartphone. For devices like the iPhone 6, where the display dives convex towards the aluminum casing, this allows the glass to furnish itself properly, preventing a phenomenon that happens all too often with tempered glass covers: they lose adhesion around the edges.

phantomglassreview-00118

Installation

The cover isn’t particularly complicated to install, but alignment, an issue with most protectors, is the key differentiator here.

Phantom Glass comes with a specialized applicator that, once your screen is cleaned, sits over the device, centring it as the adhesive does its magic. The box has clear instructions and an alcohol swab that doubles as a nice face cleaner when you’re done (note: do not do this).

phantomglassreview-00119phantomglassreview-00120

Despite the guide, each time after installing the case on a number of iPhone 6 and 6 Plus units, the glass was not aligned with the home button, forcing me to remove and manually reposition it.

It wasn’t off by much, but glass is not the most malleable of materials, so I had to remove the entire piece, largely defeating the guide’s purpose. Thankfully, reapplication did not cause any bubbles, but I’d advise you to be extremely careful when positioning the guide and removing it once the adhesive has taken hold.

phantomglassreview-00122

What’s it like

Using a phone with a tempered glass screen protector, which raises the touch point significantly, takes a bit of getting used to, but it’s well worth the trouble. Phantom Glass doesn’t cost much more than the average tempered glass protector — $34.99 CAD for the regular version, and $39.99 CAD for the edge-to-edge model — but it’s well worth the investment.

In addition to Apple products, Phantom Glass makes tempered glass protectors for Samsung, HTC, Sony, BlackBerry, LG, Microsoft, Motorola and OnePlus devices.

Highly recommended

Comments

  • Fate_tw

    Seriously, $35 isn’t “much more” than your average tempered glass? I don’t know where you’re buying yours, but I never pay more than $3-4 per. My current one has been on my iphone6 for more than 6 months with no issues, bought 2 (haven’t used second one) for about $7.50 shipped to my door.

    • Stephie

      Same here. I know they might not be the same quality as these ones, but I’ve never had a problem with plain old eBay glass screen protectors. No bubbles or lifting..

    • Adam

      They would be referring to the retail price in a store. Of course the chinese ebay specials will always be much cheaper. If you go to a store and buy a “brand name” tempered glass protector, expect to pay $20-35.

  • Peter

    I used to buy screen protectors but the phones these days do a good job of not scratching so i don’t buy them anymore. I will say this though, women need screen protectors more than men since most of them throw the device in their purse along with their keys and make-up.

    • The metal used in most keys and other metallic items is too soft to scratch most modern screens. Most scratches come from things like dirt and sand found at the bottom of a man’s pocket or woman’s purse/handbag.

  • Connor

    I have phantom glass on my 5s, It is by far the best screen protector I have ever used. I don’t notice any issues with sensitivity or anything like that. The screen always looks clean too. I highly recommend it, and even more so that they are Canadian!

    • Kibriya Ta Lat

      I sense advertising…

    • Connor

      I realize I am a month late to this, but, I can see what you mean. Not advertising, I have just had a bunch of shitty glass protectors and the Phantom Glass one has been exceptional.

  • WiZZLa

    “Phantom Glass doesn’t cost much more than the average tempered glass protector — $34.99 CAD for the regular version, and $39.99 CAD for the edge-to-edge model ”

    This type of out of the loop comment makes sense for a Daniel Bader review.

  • Jerry Ryan

    Seriously!? what are the numbers (sales wise) for the Moto X 2nd Gen? Not ever has a product review had an option for this phone.

  • h2oflyer

    I have Phantom Glass on my Z3 and 5s and my wife has it on her ipad. Best glass screen protector I’ve used and better than eBay stuff I’ve used before .

    Actually reused one that I removed from a 4s, rinsed with distilled water and reapplied to another 4s.

  • TysonFidler

    will this work on bb10?

  • I have this on my ipad mini and it is great. It feels like the glass that came with the device and it is just as responsive

