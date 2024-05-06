Public Mobile brings back Canada-U.S. plans until May 20

Telus-owned Public Mobile has brought back Canada-U.S. usage to its plans nearly a month after removing the feature. Unfortunately, Public is only offering Canada-U.S. plans for a limited time.

Back in April, Public stripped Canada-U.S. usage from its plans but mostly left its plans unchanged (though the provider has since killed off its 3G plans). Over the weekend, iPhone in Canada spotted that Public brought Canada-U.S. features back to several plans. Canada-U.S. allows customers who get those plans to use their data, minutes and messages in the U.S. without paying extra roaming charges.

Plans sporting Canada-U.S. features include:

$34/50GB 5G

$40/75GB 5G

$50/100GB 5G

The plans all include unlimited Canada and U.S. calling and texting as well as data use in the U.S. Additionally, Public caps 5G plan speeds at up to 250Mbps.

These plans are unfortunately only around for a limited time, though it’s not clear if just the Canada-U.S. portion will go away on May 20th or if the plans will change entirely. (My guess is the former unless Freedom Mobile significantly changes its plans before then.)

Interestingly, Public Mobile is once again outdoing another Telus flanker brand, Koodo, in the value department. Not only does Koodo not offer Canada-U.S. usage on its plans, Koodo recently stopped offering 5G plans entirely.

You can view Public’s new plans here.