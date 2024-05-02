Koodo changes plans, drops 5G options from its website

Telus-owned Koodo has changed its plans and no longer lists any options with 5G data. Additionally, MobileSyrup noted that Koodo’s plan perks no longer include 5G options.

MobileSyrup reached out to Telus to learn why Koodo removed 5G options but did not hear back in time for publication.

The change means Koodo’s $65/mo 75GB 5G plan, which was previously marked as promotional, is no longer available.

The provider has added a new $49/mo 50GB 4G plan and downgraded its $44/50GB plan to 40GB of data.

Koodo still has its $39/20GB 4G plan and a $30/mo talk and text plan (now marked as a promotional offer), along with two 3G ‘Starter’ plans.

The Starter plans include a $15/mo 250MB 3G plan with 100 Canada-wide minutes and unlimited messaging and a $35/mo 3GB 3G plan with unlimited Canada-wide minutes and messaging.

Koodo has removed the $37.50/mo 2GB plan with 4G data and unlimited Canada-wide minutes and messaging.

Customers looking to get a phone from Koodo now only have one plan option: $55/mo 50GB 4G with unlimited Canada-wide minutes and messaging (the $30/mo talk-and-text plan is still available for Tab Basic).

You can view Koodo’s new plans here.