Some Shoppers Drug Mart locations offering Nintendo Switch games for 50 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart has a pretty great deal on Nintendo Switch games right now.

As posted on RedFlagDeals by a user named Skilas, via @Lbabinz on X (Twitter), their local Shoppers Drug Mart in Bradford, Ontario has 50 percent off ($39.99 versus $79.99) a bunch of Switch titles.

Based on the picture they shared, this includes such notable games as:

Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Shining Pearl

Pokémon Snap

Splatoon 3

Given that Switch exclusives rarely go down in price (and certainly not by 50 percent), this is a particularly good deal.

It should be noted, of course, that your mileage may vary (YMMV) on this, which Skilas also stresses in their post. One user noted that they visited a Calgary Shoppers Drug Mart and saw Xbox games on sale, not Switch titles. In Skilas’ photo, Shoppers Drug Mart signage states that the deal runs until April 26th and there’s a two-per-family limit.

It’s also worth noting that the signage says this is part of Shoppers ‘Big Value Event,’ to give you an idea of what to look out for if you go to your store.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: RedFlagDeals (Skilas) Via: @Lbabinz