Tesla teases beta-looking preview of upcoming Robotaxi app

Tesla has changed its Robotaxi plan a few times over the years, and its most recent iteration appears to involve a new car and software in the Tesla app.

The EV, which is set to be unveiled on August 8th, appears to be an entirely separate vehicle, suggesting that current Teslas won’t be able to participate in the self-driving taxi network.

Beyond that, there’s a new set of mockups to showcase what the Tesla ride-hailing app might look like. These seem like beta renders, so we’ll have to wait to see what the app really looks like. However, some of the ideas on display showcase what Tesla is prioritizing.

Preview of autonomous ride-hailing via Tesla app pic.twitter.com/GPs5itjA84 — Tesla (@Tesla) April 23, 2024

The first screen appears to be a ‘Summon’ button with some fine print showing estimated wait times. That said, this interface feels like it lacks a map and a way to confirm your pickup location. I’d expect there to likely be another pop-up after this screen.

The next render shows a snazzy-looking 3D map with a car on its way to pick up a passenger. It also seems like you can control the interior temperatures of the car while you’re in it. While the map looks cool, the black-on-black aesthetic is difficult to parse. I expect there to be a light mode that makes this more usable.

The final screenshot reveals the interface you see when you’re in the car. This shows your ETA, the vehicle’s temperature and sound system volume. It also appears you can control the music playback from your phone.

In other Tesla-related news, Elon Musk recently confirmed that the company has not abandoned a lower-cost EV.

Image credit: Tesla

Source: Tesla