Live image of Pixel 8a leak, showing off Mint and Bay colours

As we get closer to Google I/O and the expected Pixel 8a launch, more leaks about the phone have emerged online.

This time around, we have alleged live images of the blue and green — dubbed ‘Bay’ and ‘Mint’ — Pixel 8a posted on the website better known as Twitter.

Twitter/X user @Mohamma11824513 (spotted by DroidReader) posted the image, noting that the 8a is “now sold in some markets in Morocco.”

The Google Pixel 8a device is now sold in some markets in Morocco pic.twitter.com/i6vLJj5yMU — PerOre15 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@Mohamma11824513) April 22, 2024

While we’ve seen both the Bay and Mint colours in previous leaks, most of those leaks were renders, not live photos. It’s particularly interesting to see the colours in actual photos since renders don’t always capture the nuances of the colourways.

The back of the Pixel 8a and the camera bar both sport the colour, with the metal camera bar offering a slightly different look compared to the back of the device. The Bay colour appears to be a little darker than the Bay Pixel 8 Pro, though that could be a factor of the lighting in the leaked photo.

On the other hand, the Mint looks more subdued and not as vibrant as the renders, though it’s more potent than the Mint Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

As with any leak, it’s important to maintain a level of skepticism. In this case, nothing stands out to me as problematic, and the live images line up with the numerous Pixel 8a leaks we’ve already seen.

Source: @Mohamma11824513 Via: DroidReader, 9to5Google