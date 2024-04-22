Meta opens Quest OS to third-party companies like Asus and Lenovo

In a surprise move, Meta has revealed that it’s opening the Quest’s operating system to third-party VR headset manufacturers.

This means that Quest OS will be available to third-party VR headset makers like Asus and Lenovo. The move shifts Meta’s Quest headset from offering an Apple-like closed ecosystem to a more open Android-inspired model, where third-party companies can now license the operating system that powers its headsets.

In theory, all apps available in Meta’s Quest OS app store will also run on these third-party headsets, giving them up to a vibrant ecosystem of tools, experiences and games.

Along with this move comes a name change from Quest OS to Meta Horizon OS and the confirmation that Asus is working on “performance gaming” headsets while Lenovo is creating VR headsets designed for “productivity, learning and entertainment.”

Meta also confirmed that it’s working on a limited edition Xbox “inspired” Quest headset, though it remains unclear what that means (will it be a black Quest headset with a giant green X in the middle? We can only hope).

Meta and Microsoft recently collaborated to bring Xbox cloud gaming to the Quest.

Image credit: Meta

Source: Meta Via: Engadget