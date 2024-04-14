Here’s everything we know so far about Google’s Pixel 9 series

The Pixel 9 series isn’t expected to launch until later this year, but we’ve already seen a lot of leaks about Google’s upcoming devices.
Google is rumoured to have plans to launch three Pixel flagships, compared to most other years when the company only released two flagships. According to well-known leaker OnLeaks, the tech giant will debut the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Based on these rumours, the Pixel 9 series will sport a flat design with squared edges and a floating camera bar that’s different from the Pixel 8 series.
Below are some of the smartphone series’ rumours specs:
Pixel 9 (Rumours)
Pixel 9 Pro (Rumours)
Pixel 9 Pro XL (Rumours)
Display
6.03-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED Actua Display, 428ppi, 60-120Hz refresh rate
6.5-inch FHD+, 60-120Hz refresh rate
6.7-inch FHD+ LTPO OLED 120Hz HDR10+ display
Processor
Tensor G4
Tensor G4
Tensor G4
RAM
8GB of RAM
12GB of RAM
12GB of RAM (possibly 16GB of RAM)
Storage
128GB, 256GB
128GB, 256GB
128GB, 256GB
Dimensions (in.)
152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm
162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm
162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm
Weight
N/A
N/A
N/A
Rear Facing Camera
Dual Cameras (Primary + Ultrawide)
Triple Rear Cameras (Primary, Ultrawide, Telephoto)
Three cameras (Primary, Ultra-wide, Telephoto)
Front Facing Camera
N/A
N/A
N/A
OS
Android 15
Android 15
Android 15
Battery
N/A
N/A
N/A
Network Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4
Sensors
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Nano SIM
Nano SIM
Launch Date
Misc
Pixel 9 Features
Adaptive Touch
One of the Pixel 9’s upcoming features is ‘Adaptive Touch.’ Adaptive Touch increases the sensitivity of your screen automatically, making it adjust to your environment, screen protector and activities. It’s unclear exactly what will prompt the change, but Adaptive Touch’s sensitivity may change your screen’s sensitivity if it’s a rainy day.
Pixie AI
The Pixel 9 will reportedly sport a more sophisticated Android AI assistant called Pixie. Pixie AI is different than Gemini (or perhaps a different form of the AI assistant). The AI is based on the Gemini large language model, which allows it to perform complex and multimodal tasks. Pixie AI won’t replace Google Assistant but instead will handle requests that the less powerful Assistant can’t.
We don’t know much about the Pixel 9 series at this point, but here’s a cool video showing off the rumoured device.
The Pixel 9 series is rumoured to launch this fall alongside the Pixel Fold 2.
Image Credit: OnLeaks
Source: OnLeaks, Android Authority, The Information