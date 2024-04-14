fbpx
Resources

Here’s everything we know so far about Google’s Pixel 9 series

As we learn more about the handsets we'll keep adding to this post

Dean Daley
Apr 14, 202410:55 AM EDT 0 comments

The Pixel 9 series isn’t expected to launch until later this year, but we’ve already seen a lot of leaks about Google’s upcoming devices.

Google is rumoured to have plans to launch three Pixel flagships, compared to most other years when the company only released two flagships. According to well-known leaker OnLeaks, the tech giant will debut the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Based on these rumours, the Pixel 9 series will sport a flat design with squared edges and a floating camera bar that’s different from the Pixel 8 series.

Below are some of the smartphone series’ rumours specs:

Pixel 9 (Rumours)

Pixel 9 Pro (Rumours)

Pixel 9 Pro XL (Rumours)

Display

6.03-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED Actua Display, 428ppi, 60-120Hz refresh rate

6.5-inch FHD+, 60-120Hz refresh rate

6.7-inch FHD+ LTPO OLED 120Hz HDR10+ display

Processor

Tensor G4

Tensor G4

Tensor G4

RAM

8GB of RAM

12GB of RAM

12GB of RAM (possibly 16GB of RAM)

Storage

128GB, 256GB

128GB, 256GB

128GB, 256GB

Dimensions (in.)

152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm

162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm

162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm

Weight

N/A

N/A

N/A

Rear Facing Camera

Dual Cameras (Primary + Ultrawide)

Triple Rear Cameras (Primary, Ultrawide, Telephoto)

Three cameras (Primary, Ultra-wide, Telephoto)

Front Facing Camera

N/A

N/A

N/A

OS

Android 15

Android 15

Android 15

Battery

N/A

N/A

N/A

Network Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4

Sensors

Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass

Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass

Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass

SIM Type

Nano SIM

Nano SIM

Nano SIM

Launch Date

Misc

Display

Pixel 9 (Rumours)

6.03-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED Actua Display, 428ppi, 60-120Hz refresh rate

Pixel 9 Pro (Rumours)

6.5-inch FHD+, 60-120Hz refresh rate

Pixel 9 Pro XL (Rumours)

6.7-inch FHD+ LTPO OLED 120Hz HDR10+ display

Processor

Pixel 9 (Rumours)

Tensor G4

Pixel 9 Pro (Rumours)

Tensor G4

Pixel 9 Pro XL (Rumours)

Tensor G4

RAM

Pixel 9 (Rumours)

8GB of RAM

Pixel 9 Pro (Rumours)

12GB of RAM

Pixel 9 Pro XL (Rumours)

12GB of RAM (possibly 16GB of RAM)

Storage

Pixel 9 (Rumours)

128GB, 256GB

Pixel 9 Pro (Rumours)

128GB, 256GB

Pixel 9 Pro XL (Rumours)

128GB, 256GB

Dimensions (in.)

Pixel 9 (Rumours)

152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm

Pixel 9 Pro (Rumours)

162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm

Pixel 9 Pro XL (Rumours)

162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm

Weight

Pixel 9 (Rumours)

N/A

Pixel 9 Pro (Rumours)

N/A

Pixel 9 Pro XL (Rumours)

N/A

Rear Facing Camera

Pixel 9 (Rumours)

Dual Cameras (Primary + Ultrawide)

Pixel 9 Pro (Rumours)

Triple Rear Cameras (Primary, Ultrawide, Telephoto)

Pixel 9 Pro XL (Rumours)

Three cameras (Primary, Ultra-wide, Telephoto)

Front Facing Camera

Pixel 9 (Rumours)

N/A

Pixel 9 Pro (Rumours)

N/A

Pixel 9 Pro XL (Rumours)

N/A

OS

Pixel 9 (Rumours)

Android 15

Pixel 9 Pro (Rumours)

Android 15

Pixel 9 Pro XL (Rumours)

Android 15

Battery

Pixel 9 (Rumours)

N/A

Pixel 9 Pro (Rumours)

N/A

Pixel 9 Pro XL (Rumours)

N/A

Network Connectivity

Pixel 9 (Rumours)

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4

Pixel 9 Pro (Rumours)

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4

Pixel 9 Pro XL (Rumours)

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4

Sensors

Pixel 9 (Rumours)

Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass

Pixel 9 Pro (Rumours)

Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass

Pixel 9 Pro XL (Rumours)

Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass

SIM Type

Pixel 9 (Rumours)

Nano SIM

Pixel 9 Pro (Rumours)

Nano SIM

Pixel 9 Pro XL (Rumours)

Nano SIM

Launch Date

Pixel 9 (Rumours)

Pixel 9 Pro (Rumours)

Pixel 9 Pro XL (Rumours)

Misc

Pixel 9 (Rumours)

Pixel 9 Pro (Rumours)

Pixel 9 Pro XL (Rumours)

Pixel 9 Features

Adaptive Touch

One of the Pixel 9’s upcoming features is ‘Adaptive Touch.’ Adaptive Touch increases the sensitivity of your screen automatically, making it adjust to your environment, screen protector and activities. It’s unclear exactly what will prompt the change, but Adaptive Touch’s sensitivity may change your screen’s sensitivity if it’s a rainy day.

Pixie AI

The Pixel 9 will reportedly sport a more sophisticated Android AI assistant called Pixie. Pixie AI is different than Gemini (or perhaps a different form of the AI assistant). The AI is based on the Gemini large language model, which allows it to perform complex and multimodal tasks. Pixie AI won’t replace Google Assistant but instead will handle requests that the less powerful Assistant can’t.

We don’t know much about the Pixel 9 series at this point, but here’s a cool video showing off the rumoured device.

The Pixel 9 series is rumoured to launch this fall alongside the Pixel Fold 2.

Image Credit: OnLeaks

Source: OnLeaks, Android Authority, The Information

Related Articles

Resources

Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video [April 8-14]

Resources

Telecom news roundup: Plan overhauls and No Name Mobile [Apr.6-12]

Resources

How to watch UFC 300 in Canada: Pereira vs. Hill

Resources

Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in April 2024

Comments