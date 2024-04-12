Samsung’s Galaxy S22, S21 to get Galaxy AI features

Samsung’s One UI 6.1 update sporting the company’s Galaxy AI features will soon make its way to its 2022 and 2021 flagships, though not every Galaxy AI feature will be available on older devices.

According to a post on Samsung’s Korean community forum spotted by Twitter user @theonecid (via Android Police), the following devices will get the One UI 6.1 update in May:

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Galaxy S22 series and the Fold and Flip 4 will get the same Galaxy AI capabilities as the Galaxy S23 FE. That means access to generative AI photo editing, real-time phone call translations, Chat Assist, Circle to Search and AI-generated wallpapers. However, these devices won’t get access to Instant Slow-Mo, which allows users to slow down any video with a long press.

Unfortunately, the Galaxy S21 series and the Fold and Flip 3 will get even fewer Galaxy AI capabilities. Those devices will be limited to just Circle to Search and Magic Rewrite, though it’s not clear what the latter feature is — Android Police suggests it’s the Chat Assist feature.

Galaxy AI debuted alongside Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series but the company has steadily expanded the features to its older devices. While that’s good news for people who already have Samsung phones, it also means there’s one less reason to spring for one of Samsung’s new devices.

Source: Samsung community forum Via: @theonecid, Android Police