Google Photos on Android to soon let users cover photos to save storage

You'll be able to convert photos to a lower format

Dean Daley
Apr 11, 20249:07 PM EDT 0 comments
Google Photos

Google is updating its Photos app with a feature that it took from the web version. The feature in question, ‘Storage Saver,’ allows users to convert stored pictures to a lower format, according to an APK breakdown.

The folks at Android Authority spotted the feature in the latest Google Photos update, showcasing a new ‘Recover storage’ section added to the ‘Manage storage’ section of Photos. The only option within this section is ‘Covert photos to Storage Saver,’ which is also the same feature the web version of Google Photos offers.

You can’t undo this once it’s been done, but it can save a lot of your storage for your accounts.

While users can’t use this feature yet, it looks like it’ll be available soon, as the folks at 9to5Google were able to enable it.

Source: Android Authority, 9to5Google

