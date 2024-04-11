Fallout 4 is getting a ‘next-gen’ update to coincide with the new show

Bethesda Game Studios has announced a “next-gen update” is coming to Fallout 4 on April 25th. The free update is coming to both console and PC.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, players will get Performance mode and Quality mode settings to offer up to 60fps gameplay and improved resolution. Bethesda is also promising various “stability improvements” and “fixes” on current-gen consoles as well as PS4 and Xbox One.

PC players, meanwhile, will receive widescreen and ultra-widescreen support, fixes to Creation Kit and “a variety of quest updates.” Fallout 4 will also launch on the Epic Games Store while receiving Steam Deck verification on Steam.

Oddly, the official Bethesda blog post doesn’t mention it, but the update is clearly coming to coincide with the new Fallout TV series. Created by Westworld‘s Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the series premiered on April 11th on Prime Video to significant acclaim. A second season is also in the works.

