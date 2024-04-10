fbpx
Apple iPhone 16 Plus reportedly coming in ‘Purple’ and ‘White’ colour variants

The handset will be available in seven colour variants

Dean Daley
Apr 10, 202410:31 AM EDT 0 comments

Apple’s iPhone 16 Plus may come in more colours this year.

According to a leak from Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo, the iPhone 16 Plus will come in two more colours than last year’s model.

The leak indicates that the iPhone 16 Plus will come in blue, pink, yellow, green, black, white and purple. Five of the colours are the same as the 15 Plus; however, this year, we’re also getting a white and purple colour variant.

The leaker didn’t reveal any details about the iPhone 16 base model; however, given that the two models are pretty much the same, it’s likely that the iPhone 16 will also come in purple and white.

As for the ‘Pro’ models, it’s unclear what colours they’ll come in. Some rumours indicate that it will launch in a new ‘Space Black’ and ‘Rose’ Titanium. The rumour suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro will be called Black Titanium, and the Rose Titanium will replace the Blue Titanium from the iPhone 15 models.

The Pro models are also expected to come in Natural and White Titanium colour variants.

The iPhone 16 series will launch this fall, and we’re expecting it to come out in September, similar to last year.

Source: Fixed Focus Digital, MacRumors

