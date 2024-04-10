Call of Duty’s latest microtransactions cost more than a Call of Duty game

The latest Call of Duty promotional event has come under fire a particularly greedy monetization scheme.

To coincide with the recent release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Activision has teamed up with Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures on special monster-themed items in Call of Duty. Of particular note is the B.E.A.S.T. Glove, a weapon inspired by the robotic arm that King Kong receives in the new movie.

It’s a fine crossover on paper, except for the fact that it costs more than $100 to get. That’s right: the B.E.A.S.T. Glove is an exclusive reward for buying four Godzilla x Kong bundles in what Activision refers to as the ‘Titan Collection.’ However, each bundle costs 2,400 COD Points for a total of 9,600.

In Canada, the most cost-effective way to reach that significant sum is to purchase four 2,400 COD Points bundles, which are priced at $26.49 each. In other words, that’s $105.96 total to get the requisite points for the Titan Collection and B.E.A.S.T. Glove.

While some players might have some leftover COD Points, that doesn’t take away from how ludicrously expensive the Titan Collection is. And while this might be a little more palatable in Warzone, which is a free-to-play game, it’s also sold in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which is already a $90 game in Canada.

Therefore, Kong’s robotic arm is more expensive than Modern Warfare 3 itself or any other standard game, like the excellent Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Dragon’s Dogma 2 or Helldivers 2.

What’s more, per Redditor xGrimaulOnXboxx, who bought the B.E.A.S.T. Glove “so you don’t have to,” the item is a blueprint, meaning it’s a skin rather than a wholly new weapon. And while it has a unique inspecting animation (you beat your chest like Kong), the actually punches are no different than regular melee weapons. It also doesn’t do anything else special like make enemies ragdoll, and you also can’t even add camos to it.

All around, it’s a pretty barebones add-on weapon, and that’s before you factor in the hilarious price tag to acquire it.

Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/Legendary Pictures