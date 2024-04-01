Google’s Pixel Tablet might get Gemini support soon

Google’s Gemini AI is currently only available on some Android smartphones, but that’s about to change.

According to a new APK breakdown of the Google Search app, via 9to5Google, it looks like Google is ready to bring Gemini AI to Android tablets, and it will reportedly work alongside the Google Assistant.

Not bringing Gemini AI to its own Pixel Tablet partly made sense, considering that the tablet doubles as a smart display hub that can control devices in your home. But it’s even better if the tablet can get the best of both worlds.

The code found in the APK suggests:

Gemini handles tasks on your tablet

When Gemini is the digital assistant on this tablet, hosted by the Google app, it can access certain system permissions and data, like dialer, call and message logs, and contacts (to help you keep in touch), installed apps like Clock (to control alarms and timers), and screen content (to help you act on it).

Gemini is still learning, so Google Assistant may help with some tasks. Some capabilities from Assistant may not be supported.

If “Hey Google” and Voice Match are on in Settings, you can talk to it or Google Assistant (whichever one is active) hands-free.

Folks at the publication were able to activate Gemini AI on a Pixel Tablet, confirming that it indeed does work alongside the Google Assistant, and that it looks identical to the way it looks on the Pixel Fold.

Further, it’s worth noting that when docked, the tablet defaults to Google Assistant for voice commands using “Hey Google.”

While the feature is surely in development, it is currently unknown when it will be available for Pixel Tablet users. Further, it is also uncertain if Gemini AI’s functionality will be available on other Android tablets.

Source: 9to5Google