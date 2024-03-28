Bell is emailing TSN subscribers with a $50/100GB 5G+ mobile plan

Bell is reportedly offering an exclusive mobile plan for TSN subscribers.

According to iPhone in Canada, the Montreal-based service provider is emailing eligible users with a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) “Promo 100” plan for $50/month.

The plan comes with 100GB of 5G+ data, along with unlimited calling, texting, and data in Canada. The plan is only available to new customers.

Bell’s website prices a similar 100GB plan at $90/month.

According to the publication, customers can get the plan online, call a service representative, or visit a retail location.

Bell frequently offers its subscribers “exclusive” offers. Earlier this week, it offered some internet customers a $40/100GB plan, a cheaper option than its offering to TSN subscribers.

Source: iPhone in Canada