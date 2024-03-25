Bell offering some internet customers $40/100GB cellphone plan

Bell is offering a 100GB mobile plan offer to some of its internet customers.

According to iPhone in Canada, the wireless plan comes down to $40/month. It’s Bell’s “Essential 100” plan with a $50/month credit that remains active as long as users keep the plan. It requires customers to bring their own devices.

This option is cheaper than what Bell is offering its new customers at this time.

According to Bell’s website, customers who purchase that plan alone will pay $90/month. Those who bundle services based on what Bell is currently offering online would pay $60/month for 100GB.

The plan includes 5G+network access, SD video streaming at a measly 480p (customers can pay to upgrade to HD), unlimited calling, texting, and data in Canada, along with unlimited international texting.

If you’re a Bell home internet customer who also wants the company to provide mobile services, it would be worth giving a customer rep a call. But if you’re one to diversify your services, it’s safe to skip this option.

Source: iPhone in Canada