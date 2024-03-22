Your phone is stealing from you [The Tech Effect Ep. 15]

This week on The Tech Effect, we explore how smartphones use your personal information to target you with ads.

But we all know that our smartphones are collecting our data, so what’s the big deal? Well, there’s more to it than that. Have you ever wondered why you find yourself glued to your phone for hours in the evening? Or how the ads manage to be so accurate to your personal tastes? And if you wanted to, how do you opt-out of all the app notifications that keep you coming back?

Tasha takes us through her habits and Brad even tests how long it takes for him to hit an advertisement on TikTok. Spoiler: it’s not very long.

You can find more episodes of The Tech Effect on our YouTube channel.

This project is partially funded by Ontario Creates.