OpenAI’s advanced GPT-5 could be revealed this summer

OpenAI unveiled its GPT-4 model back in March 2023. Now, one year later, according to people familiar with the matter, the company is on track to reveal GPT-5 sometime in the summer of 2024.

As shared by Business Insider, the new model will power OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and select enterprise clients have already received demos of the new model.

One unnamed CEO who got to try 0ut the new model said, “It’s really good, like materially better.” The CEO was reportedly presented with a demo that was tailored to their company’s use cases and data.

In a recent interview with Lex Fridman, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman talked about how GPT-4 “kinda sucks,’ and shared his excitement about the company’s next model. Although Altman didn’t specifically mention GPT-5, he did say, “We’ll [OpenAI] release, over the coming months, many different things. I think they’ll be very cool.”

Although the unnamed sources say that GPT-5 could be released this summer, the model could also be delayed. The model is reportedly undergoing training, and it will be followed by rigorous safety evaluations and red teaming, where users try to find flaws in the model.

In other OpenAI-related news, the company recently sealed a deal with French and Spanish media to train ChatGPT.

