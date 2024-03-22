Meta Quest 2 is up to 20 percent off, accessories are 55 percent off

Amazon’s “Big Spring Sale” is still in motion and this deal from Meta, previously known as Facebook, on the Meta Quest 2 is something to consider.

The deals saves you up to 55 percent on accessories and upwards of 20 percent on the VR headset.

Meta’s Quest 2 is an all-in-one immersive VR headset that was released in October 2020. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 chipset and offers a resolution of 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye. It supports a fast 120Hz refresh rate for smooth VR gaming, alongside grayscale passthrough via tracking cameras. It includes two touch controllers with AA batteries, a charging cable and a power adapter.

Source: Amazon Canada

